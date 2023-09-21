Mountain Warehouse planning to open store at Aberdeen’s Union Square

It looks as though Aberdeen could be in line to get a branch of popular outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse in the city.

The company has applied for a building warrant from Aberdeen City Council to enable it to undertake £140,000 worth of work on a vacant unit at Union Square.

Works include the internal construction to adapt the space from an existing outlet store, which used to house Outfit, to a Mountain Warehouse.

The vacant unit is at RTU7, which is located outside of the main shopping complex and is next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

The Aberdeen store will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park in the Garioch town – 17 miles from the Granite City.

There are a further six located across the north of Scotland, with two each in Fort William and Inverness, and one in Elgin and Oban respectively.

In 2019, Mountain Warehouse announced plans to open a store in Aberdeen in the spring of that year, however, this did not come to fruition.

‘Always looking at new ways to enhance the brand mix’

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “We’re always looking at new ways to enhance the brand mix at Union Square.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering for our customers with new brands, concepts and experiences that engage and excite. We look forward to providing more updates in the near future.”

Mountain Warehouse has been contacted for comment.