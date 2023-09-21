Mountain Warehouse planning to open store at Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mountain Warehouse planning to open store at Aberdeen’s Union Square

The outdoor retailer has a store in Inverurie.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Mountain Warehouse store.
Mountain Warehouse plans to open its first store in Aberdeen.

It looks as though Aberdeen could be in line to get a branch of popular outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse in the city.

The company has applied for a building warrant from Aberdeen City Council to enable it to undertake £140,000 worth of work on a vacant unit at Union Square.

Works include the internal construction to adapt the space from an existing outlet store, which used to house Outfit, to a Mountain Warehouse.

The vacant unit is at RTU7, which is located outside of the main shopping complex and is next door to Bensons for Beds and Clarks.

Outside of Union Square, with cars parked.
The outdoor retailer has applied for a building warrant to turn the former Outfit store into a Mountain Warehouse. Image: Google Maps.

The Aberdeen store will be the company’s second in the north-east, with its only one being located at Inverurie Retail Park in the Garioch town – 17 miles from the Granite City.

There are a further six located across the north of Scotland, with two each in Fort William and Inverness, and one in Elgin and Oban respectively.

In 2019, Mountain Warehouse announced plans to open a store in Aberdeen in the spring of that year, however, this did not come to fruition.

‘Always looking at new ways to enhance the brand mix’

A spokeswoman for Union Square said: “We’re always looking at new ways to enhance the brand mix at Union Square.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering for our customers with new brands, concepts and experiences that engage and excite. We look forward to providing more updates in the near future.”

Mountain Warehouse has been contacted for comment.

