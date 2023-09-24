Man taken to hospital after boat runs aground in Loch Ness

A man in his 60s was injured after his boat ran aground in the Highland loch.

Aberdeen Coastguard received reports of a boat that had run aground in Loch Ness at around 7.15pm on Sunday.

Inverness lifeboat and CRT and the ambulance service were called to assist near the north end of the loch.

The small Caledonian charter boat was stranded on the Weir with one man onboard.

The male in his 60s suffered minor injuries during the incident.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The vessel was recovered and crews returned to base at around 9.30pm.