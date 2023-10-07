Man taken to hospital following single-car crash on the A96 west of Nairn

The A96 Inverness to Elgin road was partially blocked west of Nairn due to single-car crash this morning.

The incident occurred after 6am on Saturday morning on the A96 between Inverness Airport roundabout and Nairn.

The road was partially blocked eastbound near Gollanfield flyover where the road crosses the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line.

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment, with the road fully reopen to traffic by 9am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10 am on Saturday, October 7, police were called to a single vehicle road crash on the A96 eastbound between Inverness Airport roundabout and Nairn.

“The male driver of the car has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road is now open and enquiries into the incident are continuing.”