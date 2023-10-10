More than 50 Inverness buses cancelled in ONE DAY due to Stagecoach driver shortages

More than 50 bus journeys were today axed in and around Inverness due to driver shortages.

A number of services to and from the city centre, Woodside Village, Oakdene Park, Dalneigh, Balloch turning circle and Craig Dunain have been pulled as a result of the lack of availability at Stagecoach.

Bus routes one, two and three have been experiencing significant disruption throughout the day.

Commuters relying on the number one are the worst affected with a total of 25 services cancelled.

Meanwhile, those taking buses number two and three have been severely disrupted as a combined 26 services have been suspended.

Why were so many Inverness buses cancelled?

Stagecoach Highland explained on Twitter that the disruption is caused by the lack of “driver availability”.

The company said: “Good morning, due to driver availability the following services are cancelled, apologies for this inconvenience.”

It’s not the first time this has happened.

Stagecoach had previously explained this year that the firm is facing a continuous disruption due to an “ongoing shortage of drivers”.

The current lack of availability is an issue that has been going on for months, affecting Inverness commuters on a daily basis.

The P&J has contacted Stagecoach Highland for a comment.