‘A tractor saved our wedding’: How a bride’s special day was able to go ahead amid floods in Argyll

A woman whose wedding was almost ruined as floods swept Scotland today told us how a farmer saved the day – by bringing the celebrant to the venue on his tractor.

When wild weather hit most of Scotland over the weekend, it looked as though Argyll couple Robert Connelly and Annalisa Falanga might have to cancel their nuptials…

Just hours before Annalisa was due to walk down the aisle, her florist, caterer and baker – albeit determined to make it – couldn’t bypass the floods to get to Kilmartin Castle.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Annalisa shared how her florist was just five minutes from the venue but couldn’t make it any further due to a landslide.

Arriving there on Friday, the couple knew of the weather warnings in place but didn’t anticipate how bad things would get.

Describing the morning of her wedding as “eventful”, she described how worry began to set in.

Annalisa added: “We started to worry as all of the roads were blocked and the hairdresser was late.”

‘A tractor saved our wedding’ amid flood chaos in Argyll

The bride still decided to go ahead with hair and makeup, while sipping a glass of Prosecco to calm her nerves a little.

It was at this moment she looked out the window and saw a tractor outside, which she says “saved her wedding”.

“Our celebrant was adamant the wedding would go ahead, so she came in her neighbour’s tractor,” Annalisa told us.

“It was amazing. She even brought me a bunch of dried lavender as I didn’t have a bouquet.

“For her to think about the little things meant a lot to me. It almost made me cry.”

Despite all of the obstacles thrown their way, the couple tied the knot in front of their nearest and dearest, just how they wanted.

Annalisa added: “Everybody came together to help make our special day happen and we’re so thankful.”

Named fourth best place to visit in the world by The New York Times

The couple from Edinburgh decided to get hitched at Kilmartin Castle after “falling in love with the area”.

Kilmartin Castle was named as the fourth best place to visit in the world, by The New York Times earlier this year.

The American title named it “one of the most significant prehistoric sites in Britain”, adding it was: “A misty Scottish Stonehenge, with all of the mystery and far fewer visitors”.

Weather chaos can ‘make a wedding more memorable’

Owners, Stef Burgon and her husband, Simon Hunt said the day was “very touch and go”, but ultimately the community came together to make it happen.

“We only really do small weddings at the castle, and we got really lucky they were the type of people who still wanted to go ahead on the day.”

Reminiscing on how it also rained during their wedding at the castle a few years ago, the pair said the downpour made their day “that bit more memorable.”

Kilmartin Castle hosts an average of 20 weddings a year, taking place across the summer and winter months.

Owning the castle for eight years, the duo have turned it into a “perfect” destination for a wedding, come rain or shine.