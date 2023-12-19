Rating Chocolate Orange, After Eight and other festively flavoured Christmas beers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rating Chocolate Orange, After Eight and other festively flavoured Christmas beers

I try out festive-themed Christmas beers from Fierce Beer in Aberdeen and Brew Toon in Peterhead, and see if they compare to a Belgian classic.

Three cans and one bottle of beer decorated with Christmas lights.
The four beers of Christmas, but which was best? Images: Kieran Beattie
By Kieran Beattie

When it comes to Christmas beers, we’ve come a long way from regular brown brews with some cloves, cinnamon or other vaguely festive flavours shoved in.

In recent years, craft breweries across the UK have turned the idea of what makes a Christmas beer around by instead focusing on the actual tastes of the season — the sweet treats we shove down our gobs while vegging out on the sofa.

Last year I enjoyed Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel’s takes on Crimbo classics, with beers created to taste like Matchmakers mint chocolates, and even one designed to replicate a “The Purple One” chocolate from a pack of Quality Streets.

And this Christmas I was happy to see local north-east breweries Fierce and Brew Toon getting in on the action, with their own unusual Christmassy offerings.

Here’s how I rated Fierce’s chocolate orange and after eight-esque beers, Brew Toon’s winter cobbler, and finally, I look at how they matched up with a true Christmas classic from Belgium.

Beer 1: Chocolate Orange Moose, Fierce Beer

The Fierce Beer chocolate orange stout poured out into a glass.
The Fierce Beer Chocolate Orange Moose stout.
  • 4.5%
  • £4.15 per 440ml can on the Fierce Beer website
  • Fierce Beer, Aberdeen
  • Style: Session stout

Whenever I’m in the sweetie aisle, if they’re even a penny off the usual price, you can bet I’m taking home a bushel of Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, they’re absolutely my favourite treat.

So, being an expert in chocolate oranges, I was excited to see how Fierce’s chocolate orange stout would be.

I was not disappointed.

It’s genuinely quite eerie how well this replicates the tastes of that delicious, yet impractically-shaped chocolate.

Thick and flavourful, with loads of chocolate and vanilla to back up the orange-ness, I’d love it if these sold year-round… take note, Fierce, sometimes a beer shouldn’t just be for Christmas.

Rating: 4.5/5

Beer 2: Triple Fruited Winter Cobbler, Brew Toon

Brew Toon's winter cobbler beer in a glass.
Brew Toon’s winter cobbler beer.
  • 7%
  • £4.90 a 440ml can on the Brew Toon website
  • Brew Toon, Peterhead
  • Style: Fruit sour

If there’s anything better than Christmas dinner, it’s Christmas dinner’s dessert.

My own family usually goes for trifle, but after trying out this winter cobbler flavour beer from Brew Toon, I may have to change up that tradition.

This 7% sour really packs a punch, and not just in booziness.

You almost have to take a deep breath before reeling off the ingredients here: cherry strawberry, honeyberry, cinnamon, vanilla, and demerara sugar.

Tangy and powerful, the best thing about this one is how the cinnamon works without overwhelming everything else, making it sort of like a cobbler in a glass.

It’s a great drink, but I wouldn’t have more than one in a Christmas beer drinking sesh, as it’s deceptively strong.

Rating: 4/5

Beer 3: Mint Chocolate Moose, Fierce Beer

Mint Chocolate Moose in a glass.
Fierce Beer’s Mint Chocolate Moose stout.
  • 4.5%
  • £4.15 a 440ml can on the Fierce Beer website
  • Fierce Beer, Aberdeen
  • Style: Session stout

And here’s the exact opposite of orange in flavour, as anyone who has ever had orange juice after brushing their teeth knows — mint.

Styled after the After Eight chocolates, this is a stout packing loads of minty, sugary-sweetness.

But does mint work in a beer?

The answer from my perspective is… sort of.

It’s kind of like drinking a liquified mint choc chip ice cream in flavour, and definitely reminiscent of After Eights.

To me, mint feels a bit too unusual in a drink that’s not a cocktail.

But if you’re after something totally different, I don’t think you’ll find many other beers like this available anywhere in Scotland.

Rating: 3.5/5

Beer 4: Christmas Ale, St Bernardus Brewery

The St Bernardus Christmas Beer.
I thought next to all these fancy, new-fangled minty orangey fruity Christmas beers from Scotland, I’d try them up against a classic from Belgian brewery St Bernardus.

Featuring a santa-hatted monk on the front, snowfall, as well as red and green label design, you don’t get more traditional Christmas beer than this.

I’ve had it a good few Christmases before from various good bottleshops around Aberdeen, but what a treat it still is.

At 10%, it’s the strongest beer I’ve reviewed so far in my beer column, and you definitely feel it.

As a beer, it’s more the experience of drinking a glass of wine than necking some pints with your pals.

This is a drink that’s complex, and extremely lively as you can see from the head, that tastes like a festive fruit cake made with liberal lashings of booze.

Seek it out in the beers from abroad section of your local bottleshop.

Rating: 4.5/5 

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

More from my beer column:

