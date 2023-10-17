Should Jimmy Savile’s house be knocked down? P&J readers tell us their thoughts

Readers have shared their views on whether or not Jimmy Savile’s former home in Glencoe should be knocked down.

Allt-na-Reigh cottage is situated in the heart of Glencoe – arguably one of the most beautiful locations in the world.

Despite the beauty that surrounds the former home of the disgraced children’s television presenter Jimmy Savile, its presence continues to haunt many to this day.

And 12 years on from his death, Savile’s former home – which he owned from 1998 until his death in 2011, aged 84 – is still there.

A number of Press and Journal readers agreed that the house is a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape.”

One reader even called it “an absolute eyesore” amongst “outstanding scenery”, calling for it to be brought down.

Another shared how “it is a constant stain on a beautiful landscape, keeping that vile creeps name alive.”

‘Should be raised to the ground’

Other comments from readers said how Savile has “tarnished it forever” and that “it needs knocking down.”

The house has been repeatedly targeted by vandals over the years.

Because of this, many of our readers feel that the cottage should be taken down and for nature to reclaim its space.

Another reader, who came across the house “before the truth came out”, also said it needs to be knocked down.

While another wrote: “Yep it needs to go. A blemish on such a beautiful countryside.”

Despite many feeling very strongly about the demolishment of Allt-na-Reigh cottage, opinions seemed to be divided online.

A lot of our readers shared how they would like to see it done up and made into a museum to do with Glencoe.

One person wrote: “The house is in a beautiful location, it’s the person that lived in it. The house should be given to someone that needs a home.”

Another called for it to be made into a rest house for climbers and walkers in the area.

Calls for the cottage to be made into a rest house

Many were quick to remember how the house was owned by Scottish mountaineer and explorer, Hamish MacInnes.

One person wrote: “It belonged to Hamish MacInnes before. Hero of mountaineering and rescue legend!!”

While another gave their thoughts by writing: “The stigma that’s associated with this building, says that it should be flattened, and it’s history with Saville gone.

“As for Hamish, a new untarnished memory would be deserved for what’s he’s given to saving, helping, teaching hikers, campers and mountaineers.”

This echoed throughout the comments as another reader shared: “Hamish MacInnes’ house should be a museum to his contribution to mountaineering and mountain rescue.

“Other owners would soon fade to insignificance.”

Another commented: “What did the house ever do to anyone, sad to see it like that all the time.”

