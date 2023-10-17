Should Jimmy Savile’s house be knocked down? P&J readers tell us their thoughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Jimmy Savile’s house be knocked down? P&J readers tell us their thoughts

Press and Journal readers have shared their views on social media.

By Shanay Taylor
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile.
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile. Image: PA/DC Thomson

Readers have shared their views on whether or not Jimmy Savile’s former home in Glencoe should be knocked down.

Allt-na-Reigh cottage is situated in the heart of Glencoe – arguably one of the most beautiful locations in the world.

Despite the beauty that surrounds the former home of the disgraced children’s television presenter Jimmy Savile, its presence continues to haunt many to this day.

And 12 years on from his death, Savile’s former home – which he owned from 1998 until his death in 2011, aged 84 – is still there.

Jimmy Savile with a trademark cigar.
Jimmy Savile died in 2011. Image: PA

A number of Press and Journal readers agreed that the house is a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape.”

One reader even called it “an absolute eyesore” amongst “outstanding scenery”, calling for it to be brought down.

Another shared how “it is a constant stain on a beautiful landscape, keeping that vile creeps name alive.”

‘Should be raised to the ground’

Other comments from readers said how Savile has “tarnished it forever” and that “it needs knocking down.”

The house has been repeatedly targeted by vandals over the years.

Because of this, many of our readers feel that the cottage should be taken down and for nature to reclaim its space.

Another reader, who came across the house “before the truth came out”, also said it needs to be knocked down.

Jimmy Saville house in the heart of Glencoe.
The cottage was formerly owned by the late Jimmy Savile. Image: Sandy McCook.

While another wrote: “Yep it needs to go. A blemish on such a beautiful countryside.”

Despite many feeling very strongly about the demolishment of Allt-na-Reigh cottage, opinions seemed to be divided online.

A lot of our readers shared how they would like to see it done up and made into a museum to do with Glencoe.

One person wrote: “The house is in a beautiful location, it’s the person that lived in it. The house should be given to someone that needs a home.”

Another called for it to be made into a rest house for climbers and walkers in the area.

Calls for the cottage to be made into a rest house

Many were quick to remember how the house was owned by Scottish mountaineer and explorer, Hamish MacInnes. 

One person wrote: “It belonged to Hamish MacInnes before. Hero of mountaineering and rescue legend!!”

While another gave their thoughts by writing: “The stigma that’s associated with this building, says that it should be flattened, and it’s history with Saville gone.

“As for Hamish, a new untarnished memory would be deserved for what’s he’s given to saving, helping, teaching hikers, campers and mountaineers.”

This echoed throughout the comments as another reader shared: “Hamish MacInnes’ house should be a museum to his contribution to mountaineering and mountain rescue.

“Other owners would soon fade to insignificance.”

Another commented: “What did the house ever do to anyone, sad to see it like that all the time.”

What do you think should happen to Allt-na-Reigh cottage? Let us know in the comments below.

