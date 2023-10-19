‘I’m elated’: Skye singer Iain MacCarmaig is fourth in family celebrating Mod gold medal

Iain MacCarmaig must have singing in his DNA, as he has become the fourth member of his family to win the renowned An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final at the Mod.

Mr MacCarmaig, from Portree on Skye, put on an outstanding performance in front of a fervent crowd at Paisley Town Hall auditorium last night.

His brilliant interpretation of the song “Welcome to the Isle of Skye”, sung by his dad Arthur Cormack during his Gold Medal final in 1983, led him to claim a clear victory over the three other finalists.

“This song is a very special one to the Isle of Skye and, of course, it had the added meaning of my dad singing it 40 years ago,” the young singer told The P&J.

The 21-year-old, who started singing at the age of three, also followed in the footsteps of his sister Eilidh, who won the same award in 2014, and his brother Ruairidh, who achieved it in 2018 in addition to the Traditional Gold Medal.

“I have attended every Mod since I was born, and I competed in my first one at the age of five,” he said.

An impeccable performance

Last night was only Mr MacCarmaig’s second An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final, which contrasted with the impressive serenity he exuded on the stage.

He said: “I actually felt surprisingly chilled beforehand. Once I got on the stage, I felt a little bit nervous, but overall, I felt genuinely okay.”

Regarding his victory, the islander said he’s “elated”.

“I’m delighted. It’s a brilliant feeling and you only get to experience it once in your life, so you’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts,” Mr MacCarmaig added.

To accompany his Gold Medal, he was also awarded the Islander Shield, the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver and the Gold Medal Prize in memory of Innis MacLeod, Shawbost in recognition of his marks in Gaelic and music.

Keeping traditions alive

In addition to having such a great talent for music, Mr MacCarmaig is also an athletic young man.

Currently, in his last year of Sports and Physical Activity at Strathclyde University, he confesses he still doesn’t know what to do in the near future.

However, he has one very clear thing, and that is the fact that he will keep singing and supporting the upcoming Mods.

He added: “It is massively important to keep traditions and the Gaelic language alive. The Mod is part of our heritage and culture, and it is vital to keep it going for as long as possible, even forever.”