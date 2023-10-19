‘I’m elated’: Skye singer Iain MacCarmaig is fourth in family celebrating Mod gold medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I’m elated’: Skye singer Iain MacCarmaig is fourth in family celebrating Mod gold medal

His father Arthur achieved the prestigious award singing the same song 40 years ago, while his sister Eilidh and brother Ruairidh took it home in 2014 and 2018.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Gold Medal winner Iain MacCarmaig of Portree, front, photographed after his victory with his family, Dad Arthur, sister Eilidh, brother Ruaridh, all Gold Medal winners and Mum Shona at Paisley Town Hall during the Royal National Mod 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gold Medal winner Iain MacCarmaig of Portree, front, photographed after his victory with his family, Dad Arthur, sister Eilidh, brother Ruaridh, all Gold Medal winners and Mum Shona at Paisley Town Hall during the Royal National Mod 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Iain MacCarmaig must have singing in his DNA, as he has become the fourth member of his family to win the renowned An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final at the Mod.

Mr MacCarmaig, from Portree on Skye, put on an outstanding performance in front of a fervent crowd at Paisley Town Hall auditorium last night.

His brilliant interpretation of the song “Welcome to the Isle of Skye”, sung by his dad Arthur Cormack during his Gold Medal final in 1983, led him to claim a clear victory over the three other finalists.

“This song is a very special one to the Isle of Skye and, of course, it had the added meaning of my dad singing it 40 years ago,” the young singer told The P&J.

The 21-year-old, who started singing at the age of three, also followed in the footsteps of his sister Eilidh, who won the same award in 2014, and his brother Ruairidh, who achieved it in 2018 in addition to the Traditional Gold Medal.

Iain MacCarmaig poses next to Emma Nicleoid, winner of the Ladies An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal, while showing their multiple trophies. Image: Sandy McCook.

“I have attended every Mod since I was born, and I competed in my first one at the age of five,” he said.

An impeccable performance

Last night was only Mr MacCarmaig’s second An Comunn Gaidhealach Gold Medal final, which contrasted with the impressive serenity he exuded on the stage.

He said: “I actually felt surprisingly chilled beforehand. Once I got on the stage, I felt a little bit nervous, but overall, I felt genuinely okay.”

Regarding his victory, the islander said he’s “elated”.

“I’m delighted. It’s a brilliant feeling and you only get to experience it once in your life, so you’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts,” Mr MacCarmaig added.

To accompany his Gold Medal, he was also awarded the Islander Shield, the Archie Maclean Memorial Salver and the Gold Medal Prize in memory of Innis MacLeod, Shawbost in recognition of his marks in Gaelic and music.

Keeping traditions alive

In addition to having such a great talent for music, Mr MacCarmaig is also an athletic young man.

Currently, in his last year of Sports and Physical Activity at Strathclyde University, he confesses he still doesn’t know what to do in the near future.

However, he has one very clear thing, and that is the fact that he will keep singing and supporting the upcoming Mods.

He added: “It is massively important to keep traditions and the Gaelic language alive. The Mod is part of our heritage and culture, and it is vital to keep it going for as long as possible, even forever.”

