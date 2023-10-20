Lerwick lifeboat crew rescues stranded fishing vessel in 18-HOUR shout during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lerwick lifeboat crew rescues stranded fishing vessel in 18-HOUR shout during Storm Babet

The fishing vessel broke down in the North Sea amid stormy weather on Thursday.

By Ellie Milne
Lerwick lifeboat launch
Lerwick RNLI lifeboat launches in stormy conditions on Thursday. Image: Ryan Leith/RNLI Lerwick.

Lerwick lifeboat crew have rescued a stranded fishing vessel during an “incredibly difficult” 18-hour shout.

The lifeboat was launched just before 2pm yesterday to reports of a stricken fishing boat 60 miles east of Shetland as the country faced Storm Babet.

Three people were aboard the boat when it broke down and started taking on water in the North Sea.

The RNLI crew headed out in “brutal” stormy conditions and were able to find the vessel in the best time possible.

Coxswain Stephen Manson decided it was not safe to evacuate the three people onboard so they would have to tow the boat back to shore.

He explained: “With the weather and all, it took a little bit longer than usual to get our tow line set up.

“We got attached to her at the third attempt, and we then started making our way back to Lerwick.”

Lerwick RNLI lifeboat launches to stricken fishing vessel in 18-hour shout
Lerwick RNLI lifeboat launching to a stricken vessel 60 miles east of Shetland. Image: Ryan Leith/RNLI Lerwick.

Lerwick lifeboat launched during Storm Babet

Lifeboat crews were assisted by a support vessel and a coastguard helicopter at the scene.

After more than 18 hours at sea, they safely arrived back at Lerwick Harbour – with the casualty vessel under tow – at 8.25am this morning.

A spokesman for the RNLI added: “This was an incredibly difficult call out for Lerwick RNLI given the treacherous and stormy conditions of the North Sea as Scotland faces Storm Babet.

“The crew performed outstandingly and after an 18-hour shout, returned back to the station early this morning.

“We cannot thank them enough for their service and dedication to the RNLI and helping to save lives at sea.”

Storm Babet live updates: At least two dead as severe disruption to continue over weekend

