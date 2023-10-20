Lerwick lifeboat crew rescues stranded fishing vessel in 18-HOUR shout during Storm Babet

Lerwick lifeboat crew have rescued a stranded fishing vessel during an “incredibly difficult” 18-hour shout.

The lifeboat was launched just before 2pm yesterday to reports of a stricken fishing boat 60 miles east of Shetland as the country faced Storm Babet.

Three people were aboard the boat when it broke down and started taking on water in the North Sea.

The RNLI crew headed out in “brutal” stormy conditions and were able to find the vessel in the best time possible.

Coxswain Stephen Manson decided it was not safe to evacuate the three people onboard so they would have to tow the boat back to shore.

He explained: “With the weather and all, it took a little bit longer than usual to get our tow line set up.

“We got attached to her at the third attempt, and we then started making our way back to Lerwick.”

Lerwick lifeboat launched during Storm Babet

Lifeboat crews were assisted by a support vessel and a coastguard helicopter at the scene.

After more than 18 hours at sea, they safely arrived back at Lerwick Harbour – with the casualty vessel under tow – at 8.25am this morning.

A spokesman for the RNLI added: “This was an incredibly difficult call out for Lerwick RNLI given the treacherous and stormy conditions of the North Sea as Scotland faces Storm Babet.

“The crew performed outstandingly and after an 18-hour shout, returned back to the station early this morning.

“We cannot thank them enough for their service and dedication to the RNLI and helping to save lives at sea.”