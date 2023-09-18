Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search enters its 11th day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search enters its 11th day

Charles Kelly, from Tillicoultry, was reported missing on September 7, after failing to check in with family whilst out hillwalking in Glencoe.

By Ross Hempseed & Mike Merritt
The search for Charles Kelly enter its 11th day.
The search for Charles Kelly enter its 11th day. Image: Glencoe MRT.

Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding a Glencoe hillwalker who has been missing for 11 days.

Charles Kelly, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, was last seen by staff at Glencoe Ski Centre on September 6.

More than 50 crew members from various search organisations scoured the area over the weekend but failed to locate Mr Kelly.

Searchers are now asking people to look out for discarded orange peel after his wife revealed he had packed oranges in his rucksack.

The backpack was found on September 9, but the oranges were missing.

Glencoe area where searchers are looking for missing hillwalker Charles Kelly.
Searchers have scoured the area trying to locate Mr Kelly. Image: Glencoe MRT.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, said: “His wife said he had taken two oranges, so we are now asking people who walk in the area to keep their eyes open for any discarded orange peel.

“It may prove vital to finding him. His walking poles are also missing.

Orange peel may be a clue to finding Mr Kelly

“The teams have put in some shift over the last two days, but there is no trace of Charlie.

“We will now be extending the range of the search to a vast area, which has very complex and difficult terrain.

“The helicopter has given us more flying time than in any other previous rescue and we are so grateful to them.

“But we will only have small-scale searches until next weekend.

“Obviously, things don’t look good and the weather is closing in and getting colder.”

A rescue helicopter surveyed the area from above.
A rescue helicopter surveyed the area from above. Image: Glencoe MRT.

Glencoe MRT was supported yesterday by volunteers from Lochaber, Tayside and Oban MRTs over the weekend as well as the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) with the Inverness-based coastguard helicopter helping.

Mr Bathurst said that Mr Kelly’s rucksack, containing clothing and food, had been found on 2,830ft high Beinn Mhic Chasgaig.

“It must have fallen about 350 metres as it is very steep there, but there was no other sign of Mr Kelly,” he said.

Searchers ‘baffled’ by Mr Kelly’s disappearance

“The water bottles were empty and it had been very hot recently, so he may not have water and could have got disorientated.

“We have been over the ground with a fine tooth comb – used drones, search dogs and a helicopter and we can find no other trace of him.

“Obviously after this time hopes are fading but we will do our best to bring closure for his family and friends.

More than 50 crew members joined the search over the weekend. I
More than 50 crew members joined the search over the weekend. Image: Glencoe MRT.

“He parked his car at the Glencoe Ski Centre and was positively identified by staff there.

“We do not believe he is that experienced a hillwalker and he is normally accompanied on his walks.

“He messaged his wife on Thursday, September 7, I believe, to say he was ok but lost. It is a bit baffling where he is. We are searching really complex terrain.”

Mr Kelly left his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on September 6, to go hillwalking and contacted his family around 8pm the next day.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kelly or has information on his whereabouts especially around Clach Leathad, Creise, Beinn Mhic Chasgaig or Glen Etive between September 6-8 should contact 101, quoting reference number 4788 of September 7.

