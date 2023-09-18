Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding missing Glencoe hillwalker as search enters its 11th day

Discarded orange peel could be the key to finding a Glencoe hillwalker who has been missing for 11 days.

Charles Kelly, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, was last seen by staff at Glencoe Ski Centre on September 6.

More than 50 crew members from various search organisations scoured the area over the weekend but failed to locate Mr Kelly.

Searchers are now asking people to look out for discarded orange peel after his wife revealed he had packed oranges in his rucksack.

The backpack was found on September 9, but the oranges were missing.

Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, said: “His wife said he had taken two oranges, so we are now asking people who walk in the area to keep their eyes open for any discarded orange peel.

“It may prove vital to finding him. His walking poles are also missing.

Orange peel may be a clue to finding Mr Kelly

“The teams have put in some shift over the last two days, but there is no trace of Charlie.

“We will now be extending the range of the search to a vast area, which has very complex and difficult terrain.

“The helicopter has given us more flying time than in any other previous rescue and we are so grateful to them.

“But we will only have small-scale searches until next weekend.

“Obviously, things don’t look good and the weather is closing in and getting colder.”

Glencoe MRT was supported yesterday by volunteers from Lochaber, Tayside and Oban MRTs over the weekend as well as the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) with the Inverness-based coastguard helicopter helping.

Mr Bathurst said that Mr Kelly’s rucksack, containing clothing and food, had been found on 2,830ft high Beinn Mhic Chasgaig.

“It must have fallen about 350 metres as it is very steep there, but there was no other sign of Mr Kelly,” he said.

Searchers ‘baffled’ by Mr Kelly’s disappearance

“The water bottles were empty and it had been very hot recently, so he may not have water and could have got disorientated.

“We have been over the ground with a fine tooth comb – used drones, search dogs and a helicopter and we can find no other trace of him.

“Obviously after this time hopes are fading but we will do our best to bring closure for his family and friends.

“He parked his car at the Glencoe Ski Centre and was positively identified by staff there.

“We do not believe he is that experienced a hillwalker and he is normally accompanied on his walks.

“He messaged his wife on Thursday, September 7, I believe, to say he was ok but lost. It is a bit baffling where he is. We are searching really complex terrain.”

Mr Kelly left his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on September 6, to go hillwalking and contacted his family around 8pm the next day.

Anyone who has seen Mr Kelly or has information on his whereabouts especially around Clach Leathad, Creise, Beinn Mhic Chasgaig or Glen Etive between September 6-8 should contact 101, quoting reference number 4788 of September 7.