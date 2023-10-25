Diver named after body found near Scapa Flow in Orkney

A Manchester diver has been named as the victim of a diving incident at Scapa Flow in Orkney.

Police said the body of 70-year-old Paul Smith from the Greater Manchester area was recovered last Monday.

He was reported missing after he dived near the wreck of the German battleship SMS Markgraf on September 28.

A team of Royal Navy divers were drafted in to help Police Scotland search for the body.

It is understood that Mr Smith’s body was recovered close to the island of Cava.

Mr Smith’s relatives have been informed.