Woman, 61, rescued by mountaineers after ankle break at Skye beauty spot

Mountaineers rescued a 61-year-old woman after she fell and broke her ankle at a Skye beauty spot.

The female walker was walking to Brothers Point near Culnacnoc with her friend and her dog when she suffered a fall.

Due to the remote location and the extent of her injury, the pair called for help at around 3.20pm.

HM Coastguard dispatched coastguard teams from Dunvegan and Duntulm alongside members of the Skye mountain rescue team.

After being assessed by medics at the scene, she was stretchered about 1km to a waiting ambulance before being taken to hospital. Her condition is unknown.