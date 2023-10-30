‘A significant democratic moment’ as Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf called to give evidence to A9 dualling inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘A significant democratic moment’ as Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf called to give evidence to A9 dualling inquiry

The Scottish Government has been urged to provide documents on delays to the project.

By John Ross
Jackson Carlaw, chairman of the citizen participation and public petitions committee, with A9 duallign campaigner Laura Hansler.
Jackson Carlaw, chairman of the citizen participation and public petitions committee, with A9 duallign campaigner Laura Hansler.

Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf have been asked to provide evidence to an inquiry investigating delays to the dualling of the A9.

Written evidence is being sought from the first minister and his predecessor, specifically on what advice they received on progress towards upgrading the trunk road.

They may also be invited to appear in front of an influential committee looking into the Scottish Government’s pledge to dual the route between Inverness and Perth.

A number of ministers have been asked to present written evidence on documents prepared by Transport Scotland officials on the project between 2012 and 2023.

A9 petition sparked consultation by committee

The Scottish Parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee launched a consultation on the issue in Kincraig in August.

It followed a petition lodged by road safety campaigner Laura Hansler calling for the 2011 commitment to be delivered and to address safety concerns on the route.

Last month the committee decided to upgrade its consideration of the petition to a formal committee inquiry.

It previously asked the former cabinet secretary for infrastructure and capital investment, Alex Neil, to give evidence on the background to the project and ongoing delays.

The consultation was launched in Kincraig. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Neil held the cabinet secretary position between May 2011 and September 2012 when the funding for the project was initially promised.

He indicated that a detailed plan for the completion of the dualling work was prepared by Transport Scotland officials in 2012.

The committee has now requested a copy of this document, understood to be dated May 28, 2012.

The government has promised an update on the dualling programme in the autumn.

The committee want Mairi McAllan, the cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, has been invited to provide a written update in advance of this session.

It will then review its next steps, including whether further written or oral evidence is needed.

Lessons need to be learned

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw MSP said: “Following the evidence from Alex Neil, we’ve already heard that finishing the A9 dualling project 25 years late is ‘unacceptable’ and it’s clear that lessons need to be learned.

“This is important, not only to support completion of the A9 at the earliest possible date, but also to understand what went wrong and how mistakes can be avoided in the future.

“The committee has now requested the relevant documentation from the Scottish Government setting out what advice was provided by Transport Scotland to ministers in 2012 regarding the project.

“In addition to this we’ve invited subsequent ministers who held responsibility for A9 dualling, including Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon, to provide written evidence, following which we may invite them to appear in front of the committee if deemed necessary.

Dualling of the A9 has been delayed . Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“In the meantime, we eagerly anticipate the cabinet secretary’s promised update on the A9 dualling project to Parliament in the near future.”

A letter has been issued to Nicola Sturgeon, who was cabinet secretary for infrastructure, investment and cities from 2012-2014.

Mr Yousaf was also transport minister from 2016-2018.

Others who have been asked to help the inquiry include former ministers Keith Brown,
Michael Matheson, Derek Mackay, Paul Wheelhouse, Graeme Dey and Jenny Gilruth.

Ms Hansler said investigating the decisions that took place under the watch of previous transport ministers is the “inevitable next step” by the committee.

She added: “Calling Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to account for their roles in the delays is a significant democratic moment.

“This is a real vindication of the parliamentary petitions process providing the public with a real opportunity to hold the government to account.

“We won’t rest until the A9 is dualled, and we won’t stand for any more excuses and lack of accountability.

Families and communities deserve justice and accountability

“Now is the time for the Scottish Government to be completely transparent as why these failings occurred and why there appears to be undocumented delays on the non delivery of their promised dualling by 2025.”

She said the people who have died on the A9, the families and communities affected by those losses deserve justice, government accountability and progress on the promised  project.

“It is time to admit what went so clearly wrong, account for it, and move forward.”

It was revealed earlier this year that the upgrade will no longer be completed by 2025.

But the Scottish Government says it remains committed to completing the project.

At the SNP conference this month, activists urged party leadership to get on with dualling both the A9 and A96.

More from Highlands & Islands

Dave the duck posing in the mirror
Relief for 'Dave the duck' owner after escaped Lossiemouth bird finally finds way back…
Gordon Reid, an exceptional bridge player and retired clerk of works has died.
Gordon Reid: Fraserburgh-born bridge player and former clerk of works dies
A two-car crash happened earlier this morning on the A9 at Kessock Bridge, which connects North Kessock and Inverness. Image: Transport Scotland.
Police investigate two-car crash on the A9 near Kessock Bridge
Four people sit in front of a tractor on a sunny day on a croft.
New 24/7 farm shop to open at North Uist's Balranald Campsite
Dietrich Pannwitz, forester and director of Sylvestrus.
Highland forestry firm 'tree-mendous' for Berliner Dietrich Pannwitz
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
The purchase of the island of Eigg was one of the highest profile community buyouts. Image Shutterstock
Ordinary people who brought extraordinary change: project to tell the stories behind historic community…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a speeding Dons star and a vengeful ex-girlfriend
Craig Dishington has died while on a holiday in Iceland.
'One of life's gems': Clachnacuddin Women's boss dies on holiday in Iceland
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil to work with Alba party in Westminster

Conversation