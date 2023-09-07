Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will ‘hold the government to account’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will ‘hold the government to account’

Cabinet secretaries past and present will be asked to give evidence to inquiry.

By John Ross
Laura Hansler has welcomed the committee inquiry into her A9 petition
Laura Hansler has welcomed the committee inquiry into her A9 petition

A formal inquiry is to be held into the Scottish Government’s pledge to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

Road safety campaigner Laura Hansler lodged a petition calling for the 2011 commitment to be delivered and to address safety concerns on the trunk road.

She also urged a revised timetable and detailed plan for dualling each section and the creation of a memorial to those who have lost their lives on the A9.

The Scottish Parliament’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee launched a consultation on the issue in Kincraig last month.

It has now decided to upgrade its consideration of the petition to a formal committee inquiry.

Hundreds of responses

The committee also agreed to invite the former Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure and Capital Investment, Alex Neil, to give evidence on the background to the project and ongoing delays.

Mr Neil held the Cabinet Secretary position between May 2011 and September 2012 when the funding for the project was initially promised.

Committee convener Jackson Carlaw said there has been a significant level of public interest in the petition. The consultation runs until September 15. 

“Our public consultation on the A9 petition has received hundreds of responses from the communities along the route, individuals who regularly use the road and the businesses who rely on it.

“The committee have therefore agreed to upgrade our consideration of this petition to a formal inquiry and to invite the original Scottish Government architect of the dualling plans, former Cabinet Secretary Alex Neil, to now give evidence.”

Jackson Carlaw launched a consultation on the dualling in Kincraig

The committee will also invite the current cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition, Mairi McAllan, to give evidence following the promised A9 dualling programme update in the autumn.

The move was welcomed by Laura Hansler who said at the consultation launch she feared the dualling programme would never go ahead.

She said: “Those that signed the petition, those that drive on the A9 and especially those that have been or will be injured, those who have tragically lost their loved ones on the road are the reason why this is so exceptionally important.

“It is to be commended that the Scottish Parliament are holding the government to account, and will scrutinise just how we have ended up in this wholly unacceptable situation.

‘I will continue to ask difficult questions’

“The committee’s cross party unanimous support for the petition is clearly a strong commitment.

“The A9 must be dualled, and I will continue to ask difficult questions and demand solutions until the road is dualled.”

She said dualling can happen, but it needs “unswerving government determination and a desire to learn lessons and reflect with integrity from the appalling delay in progress since initial commitment in 2011.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth revealing earlier this year the long-promised upgrade would no longer be completed by 2025.

Dualling of the A9 has been delayed . Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are assisting the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee in its considerations.

“However our focus remains on delivering the remainder of the dualled sections as efficiently as possible.”

This week, First Minister Humsa Yousaf failed to answer when the A9 will be dualled between Perth and Inverness while setting out his priorities for the year ahead.

He did however confirm the procurement process has been launched for the Tomatin to Moy section.

A9 dualling latest

