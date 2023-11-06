Popular Highland bar announces plans to close for three days a week during the winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Popular Highland bar announces plans to close for three days a week during the winter

Several north publicans have reflected on the future of the hospitality trade in the wake of the Applecross Inn's decision.

By Stuart Findlay
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An award-winning Highland pub will close for three days a week this winter for the first time – thanks to rising costs and staffing pressures.

The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week until the end of January.

Judith Fish has run the business for 35 years and before the Covid pandemic, it was open every day.

But now the decision has been taken to cut back three days after another bruising year for the hospitality trade.

It comes into effect on November 6.

Judith, who was awarded an MBE for her services to Applecross and tourism in the Highlands in 2018, said: “It really hurts me, it’s the first time in 35 years we’re doing this.

“I know there will be people about looking for food on those days. And you’re letting them down, because you’re the village inn.”

Popular Applecross Inn facing tough challenges

The Applecross Inn has earned countless rave reviews over the years and has become one of the region’s best-known watering holes.

The growing popularity of the NC500 also brought it to the attention of thousands of new visitors.

Judith Fish of the Applecross Inn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But a perfect storm of rising energy costs, staff shortages and the cost-of-living crisis has been hammering bars all over the UK.

Judith said: “The cost of heating the building and getting the staff in for a small number of people, it’s just not viable.

“We’re fortunate that we’re a very busy venue but after Covid, we started closing for a day and a half every week.

“We’ll never go back to being open seven days a week again.”

‘I’ve been in the trade for 40 years and never come across this’

A report from earlier this year showed that around 25 pubs were closing across the UK every week.

Plenty have disappeared from the map in the Highlands in recent years.

But how are some of our best-known bars holding up?

In Inverness, there is still enough of a population to sustain daily opening for places like Johnny Foxes and Hootananny’s.

Don Lawson, who owns Foxes – as well as city cocktail bar Jimmy Badger’s and Aviemore restaurant Ski-ing Doo – said staffing remains a huge challenge for his businesses.

Don Lawson, owner of Johnny Foxes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We had a really good summer but the biggest challenge we’re facing in hospitality is staffing,” he said.

“I’ve had to close Jimmy Badger’s on a Monday and Tuesday because of staffing, those are days off for my two chefs.

“In Aviemore, our place is closed for the whole of November because I’ve not got a chef.

“I’ve been in the trade for 40 years and I’ve never come across a situation like this.”

Is there a solution to pub woes?

Further north in Durness, the Smoo Cave Hotel also closed for business on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the first few months of 2023.

It was the first time the owner had ever taken that step.

At the moment, they are still planning to open every day but they have reduced their opening hours.

Smoo Cave Hotel owner Hugh Morrison. Image: DC Thomson

Owner Hugh Morrison said: “The demand is still there but it’s obviously not on the same level as the summer.

“There are still some people touring about and if everywhere was shut, it would be hard for anyone to do it.

“It’s a difficult situation but you just have to cut your cloth accordingly.”

Kit Fraser, who owns Hootananny’s in Inverness, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about pubs having to cut back.

Hoots remains open seven days a week but Mad Hatters, the nightclub above it, closed for good earlier this year to make way for a new hotel.

Kit Fraser of Hootananny. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Kit said: “That was a business decision. Less people were coming out so upstairs wasn’t making money.

“I’m doing the hotel so I can maintain our high standards of live entertainment downstairs.

“What’s the solution for pubs? I think we have to take our lead from France and Germany and cut VAT down from 20%.

“If they did that, we’d all breathe a sigh of relief and the hospitality trade could get off its knees.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Now in Inverness! Get your tickets today for the Press and Journal Christmas Concert
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie man grabbed partner by the ears and told her: 'I'm going to kill…
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Our readers’ best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north…
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a brazen drink-driver and a 100mph police chase
Portree Post Office, currently run by Rob Wilson
'A real opportunity': Portree Post Office is up for sale
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
To the Resc-Ewe! Britain's loneliest sheep saved after more than two years alone
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
School visits and food growing trials could be new use for former forestry classroom…
Hebridean Food Company managing director Douglas Stewart, right, celebrates his new supply deal with Asda Blantyre store manager Andy Claase.
Hebridean Food Company secures major supply deal with Asda
The Applecross Inn in Wester Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jacqueline Wake Young: Could futuristic Airlander 10 really be the future of travel for…
Steve Feltham
Nessie hunter looks back at heyday of the monster search

Conversation