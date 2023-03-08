Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts

By John Ross
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:45 pm
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms

Part of the popular music venue Hootananny in Inverness has closed to make way for accommodation as the business “responds to trends”.

Seven en-suite rooms are being created in the two upper floors of the city centre building, previously Mad Hatters.

The upstairs venue had provided a stage for indie bands for many years, while visitors and locals enjoy traditional music on the ground floor.

Hootananny owner Kit Fraser has invested in a mezzanine area downstairs to create space for 50 more people.

It will continue offering traditional music year-round with 3am opening at weekends.

Fewer indie bands

In 2019 Mr Fraser revealed plans to convert the first and second floors of the Church Street building into a 30-bed hostel.

He said like many people, Covid gave him time to reflect on the business.

“I’m responding to trends and concentrating all the live music downstairs.

“Upstairs used to be indie rock bands. But the problem is they got less and less popular.

“I tried valiantly to encourage local talent and local indie bands, but there are fewer and fewer of them being formed.

“There is also a trend away from live music and towards DJ music.

Hootananny will still host live traditional music.

“I had to take a sober view of the upstairs, although we’ve had wonderful times there.

“Its day has gone and I had to grasp the nettle and turn it into classy rooms which will be a financial benefit to the business.

”We had marvellous times, but every dog has its day.”

He added: “Times have changed and Mad Hatters had its golden era. If you don’t move with the times you just end up out of business.

“It was very sad for me as my interest has always been nurturing local music talent. That was the prime motivation behind Hootananny.”

Pub trade in decline

He said the pub trade is in decline with around 60% of pubs operating at a loss.

“Hootananny is very popular, but I’m not going to rest on my laurels. Things are only going to get worse.

“Pubs have high turnover and no profit, but the hotel trade does quite well.”

The new rooms are expected to be completed by the summer.

The closure of Mad Hatters is another blow for live music fans in Inverness after the closure of the Ironworks.

But Mr Fraser said the city still has a strong live music scene which is encouraging people to visit.

Kit Fraser says he is responding to trends.

“Before Hootananny, the capital of the Highlands had little or no live traditional music. We resuscitated it and it now has about six imitators which is wonderful.

“The new rooms are good news for Inverness. It’s a sign of its tremendous success as a go-to place.

“The night life in Inverness is better than Edinburgh now with all the live music going on. It has a lot to offer.”

