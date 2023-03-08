Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of the popular music venue Hootananny in Inverness has closed to make way for accommodation as the business “responds to trends”.

Seven en-suite rooms are being created in the two upper floors of the city centre building, previously Mad Hatters.

The upstairs venue had provided a stage for indie bands for many years, while visitors and locals enjoy traditional music on the ground floor.

Hootananny owner Kit Fraser has invested in a mezzanine area downstairs to create space for 50 more people.

It will continue offering traditional music year-round with 3am opening at weekends.

Fewer indie bands

In 2019 Mr Fraser revealed plans to convert the first and second floors of the Church Street building into a 30-bed hostel.

He said like many people, Covid gave him time to reflect on the business.

“I’m responding to trends and concentrating all the live music downstairs.

“Upstairs used to be indie rock bands. But the problem is they got less and less popular.

“I tried valiantly to encourage local talent and local indie bands, but there are fewer and fewer of them being formed.

“There is also a trend away from live music and towards DJ music.

“I had to take a sober view of the upstairs, although we’ve had wonderful times there.

“Its day has gone and I had to grasp the nettle and turn it into classy rooms which will be a financial benefit to the business.

”We had marvellous times, but every dog has its day.”

He added: “Times have changed and Mad Hatters had its golden era. If you don’t move with the times you just end up out of business.

“It was very sad for me as my interest has always been nurturing local music talent. That was the prime motivation behind Hootananny.”

Pub trade in decline

He said the pub trade is in decline with around 60% of pubs operating at a loss.

“Hootananny is very popular, but I’m not going to rest on my laurels. Things are only going to get worse.

“Pubs have high turnover and no profit, but the hotel trade does quite well.”

The new rooms are expected to be completed by the summer.

The closure of Mad Hatters is another blow for live music fans in Inverness after the closure of the Ironworks.

But Mr Fraser said the city still has a strong live music scene which is encouraging people to visit.

“Before Hootananny, the capital of the Highlands had little or no live traditional music. We resuscitated it and it now has about six imitators which is wonderful.

“The new rooms are good news for Inverness. It’s a sign of its tremendous success as a go-to place.

“The night life in Inverness is better than Edinburgh now with all the live music going on. It has a lot to offer.”

