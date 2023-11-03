Highland League: Banks o’ Dee strike early to defeat Fraserburgh

Early goals from Hamish MacLeod and Michael Philipson helped Banks o’ Dee defeat Fraserburgh 2-0 at Spain Park.

The Aberdeen side netted twice in the first 11 minutes to take a grip of this Breedon Highland League encounter which they didn’t relinquish.

Victory moves Dee up to third in the table above Buckie Thistle – who are set to be in action on Saturday – on goals scored, the Broch remain in sixth.

Early flurry

It was the visitors who offered the first threat with Kieran Simpson’s ball down the left releasing Ryan Sargent, but goalkeeper Daniel Hoban blocked his angled shot.

Soon after Ryan Cowie whistled a shot over from 30 yards, but it was Dee who took the lead in the sixth minute.

Fraserburgh lost possession in midfield which allowed Kane Winton to drive forward and he picked out Hamish MacLeod on the left side of the area, who steadied himself and curled a right-footed shot into the top right corner.

Five minutes later the home side doubled their advantage with Mark Gilmour burrowing down the right and passing inside for Philipson who stepped into space 20 yards out and curled his shot into the right corner.

It was clinical stuff from Banks o’ Dee and midway through the first period Winton headed wide from a Gilmour free-kick as they looked for another.

As the Broch seached for a response Sean Butcher shot narrowly off target before a flurry of action at both ends just before the half hour mark.

Hamish MacLeod burst straight through on goal unchallenged with his volley blocked by goalkeeper Joe Barbour. From the resultant Gilmour corner Dayshonne Golding’s back post volley was also repelled by Barbour.

Fraserburgh then broke at pace with Logan Watt finding Sargent, but his cross-cum-shot from the left side of the area was parried by Hoban.

Chance for more

Two minutes before the interval Dee had a golden chance to make it three from the penalty spot.

Joe Barbour spilled a Hamish MacLeod shot which appeared to be drifting wide and as he went to regather Lachie MacLeod nipped in to try and touch the ball away before going down.

After referee Lewis Brown awarded the penalty Golding’s tame effort was saved by Barbour down to his right.

At 2-0 Fraserburgh weren’t out of the contest but it was clear they needed the next goal if they were to mount a comeback.

It was Banks o’ Dee who looked more likely to score early in the second period with Philipson curling wide from 25 yards and Golding shooting straight at Joe Barbour

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie utilised his bench with attackers Connor Wood, Aidan Sopel and Josh Bolton introduced, but they struggled to carve out decent openings.

Sopel fired straight at Hoban from long range with quarter of an hour left, but in the closing stages the Broch were unable to put the home side under pressure for a sustained period and Dee saw it out comfortably enough to claim the points.