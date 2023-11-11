Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated in Inverness

Wreaths have been laid at locations across the Highland capital.

A ceremony of remembrance takes place at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A ceremony of remembrance takes place at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & Katherine Ferries

Inverness fell silent at 11am on Saturday as people honoured all of those who lost their lives while serving their country.

A number of commemorative events were held across the Highland capital and the rest of the country to mark Armistice Day.

Communities and veterans came together in the city centre on the morning of Remembrance Day to pay their respects.

A number of wreaths were laid at locations across Inverness throughout Saturday, starting with the Queen’s Own Highlanders Memorial on Bank Street.

Others attended the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Station Square.

The two-minute silence was observed during a ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves in Tomnahurich Cemetery.

From there, a lone piper lead the way to the Inverness Military Memorial at the top of the cemetery.

Our photographer Sandy McCook captured some of the Remembrance Day events being held in Inverness today. 

 

Veterans bow their heads and remember. A moment of reflection during the two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Veterans bow their heads and remember. A moment of reflection during the two-minute silence to mark Armistice Day in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A wreath is laid by WO Tony Curran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A wreath is laid by WO Tony Curran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Veterans gather to remember at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness.Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Veterans gather to remember at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A war veteran displays his medals on his chest to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness on Armistice day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A war veteran displays his medals on his chest to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness on Armistice day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Piper Jim Stout leads the remembrance at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Piper Jim Stout leads the remembrance at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Veterans gather to remember at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness.Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Veterans gather to remember at the statue and memorial to the Queens Own Highlanders on Bank Street, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tomnahurich Cemetery, respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tomnahurich Cemetery, respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Poppy Wreaths are left at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. At Tomnahurich Cemetery
Respects are payed at the grave of Vice Admiral ACC Miers VC. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tomnahurich Cemetery, Standard Bearers Eric Mills and Paul Ross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The grave of Colour Sergeant James Munro at Craig Dunain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Piper Myles MacRae plays close to the Craig Dunain Cemetery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
John Coubrough lays a wreath at the grave of Colour Sergeant James Munro VC at Craig Dunain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The grave of Colour Sergeant James Munro at Craig Dunain.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The grave of Colour Sergeant James Munro at Craig Dunain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A ceremony of remembrance takes place at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Remembrance service at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Piper Myles MacRae of the Inverness RBL pipe Band plays the lament at the Commonwealth War Graves. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A time for reflection at the Commonwealth War Graves for Armistice Day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Queens Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Stations Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A moment of reflection. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
President of the Inverness Branch of the Royal British Legion, David Taylor lays his wreath. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Remembrance service the Queens Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Stations Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
At the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month – we will remember them. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cannon John Cuthbert, Chaplain to the RBL Inverness leads the service in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Standard Bearer Paul Ross formerly of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness RBL President David Taylor in Falcon Square gives a reading. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Various commemorative events took place around Inverness today to mark Armistice day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Standard Bearer Paul Ross formerly of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Standards lowered for the fallen in Falcon Square. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Young and old in Falcon Square to mark Armistice day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

 

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday: A list of events in the north and north-east

