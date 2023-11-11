Gallery: Remembrance Day commemorated in Inverness

Inverness fell silent at 11am on Saturday as people honoured all of those who lost their lives while serving their country.

A number of commemorative events were held across the Highland capital and the rest of the country to mark Armistice Day.

Communities and veterans came together in the city centre on the morning of Remembrance Day to pay their respects.

A number of wreaths were laid at locations across Inverness throughout Saturday, starting with the Queen’s Own Highlanders Memorial on Bank Street.

Others attended the Queen’s Own Cameron Highlanders Memorial in Station Square.

The two-minute silence was observed during a ceremony of remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves in Tomnahurich Cemetery.

From there, a lone piper lead the way to the Inverness Military Memorial at the top of the cemetery.

Our photographer Sandy McCook captured some of the Remembrance Day events being held in Inverness today.