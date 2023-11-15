Haunted Argyll castle – with links to Glencoe Massacre – seeks ‘live-in’ castle manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Haunted Argyll castle – with links to Glencoe Massacre – seeks ‘live-in’ castle manager

Experience hosts are wanted to run the historic property, where there have been multiple reports of ghost sightings.

By Louise Glen
Would you like to work at the reputedly hauted Barcaldine Castle in Argyll? Pictured is Barcaldine Caslte.
Barcaldine Castle. Image: Supplied.

Have you ever thought about living in a haunted Scottish castle?

Well, here is your chance as one of Scotland’s top destinations has advertised for a live-in manager or management couple.

But, as the six-bed castle is renowned as being haunted by former residents – you might be taking care of both the living and some very interesting ghosts in Barcaldine Castle.

While people in nearby Oban might be a little cautious about working in such a haunted home, owners of the castle are sure it will make an exceptional job for a couple.

Barcaldine Castle – also known locally as Black Castle – sits on the banks of Loch Creran overlooking the rolling hills of the west of Scotland towards Glen Coe, and Appin and Lochaber in the north.

It is a five-minute drive to the world-renowned Isle of Eriska hotel and on a main route off the A82 Oban to Fort William road.

Who haunts Barcaldine Castle?

According to local legend, Barcaldine Castle is haunted by the ghost of Donald Campbell who was the Laird of Barcaldine.

Campbell had a long-going bitter feud with Stewart of Appin.

During the nearby Massacre of Glencoe, Stewart murdered Donald with his sword in Benderloch Castle.

Donald’s brother, Sir Duncan Campbell, was the one who built the Black Castle between 1601 and 1609.

After murdering Donald, Stewart sought refuge with Duncan, who had not yet learned of his brother’s death.

The massacre at Glencoe is commemorated every year in the Lochaber village.
Family and friends pay their respects to those killed in the Glencoe massacre. Image: DC Thomson.

Obeying Highland custom, Sir Duncan took Stewart in, not realising he was sheltering Donald’s murderer.

Legend has it that Donald appeared in spirit and chastised Duncan for helping Stewart, but at the time it is said Duncan did not understand the visions he was having.

By the time Duncan realised what had happened to his brother, that he was seeing his ghost, it was too late.

The murderous Stewart of Appin had fled the scene.

Guests often tell tales of hauntings in the Caithness Room, with sightings of Donald’s ghost featuring heavily in their stories.

Many who have slept on the right side of the bed claim that they felt pressure on their back/legs. With other saying they felt as though someone was sitting on them,

Others report odd lights moving around the Caithness Room at night, with no clear explanation of how they got there.

Haunted Scottish castle seeks new manager

This week, the owners of the castle have advertised for a new member of staff.

In a post online, they said: “We are recruiting for an experienced host couple.”

The job is seasonal from late February and early March until November 6  2024. It offers a “competitive salary” with a live-in one-bedroom apartment.

Veronica MacKenzie is leaving her post as a manager of Barcaldine Castle in North Argyll.
Singer-songwriter and country music star Clay Walker at Barcaldine Castle with manager Veronica MacKenzie. Image: Barcaldine Castle, DCT Design Team.

The owners continued: “A great opportunity for a motivated couple who thrive on variety, love hospitality and strive to exceed customer expectations.”

Fans of the hotel were sad to read the advert having grown attached to the castle’s former manager who recently stepped down from her role.

To apply email carolinebarcaldine@gmail.com for a job specification and further information.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1277969959518434

More from Highlands & Islands

Santa Clause and his elf spreading Christmas cheer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Santa's grotto: Here's where kids can meet Father Christmas in the north and north-east
Hugh Dan MacLennan has been a shinty broadcaster for 40 years
Voice of Shinty Hugh Dan MacLennan awarded honorary degree by Aberdeen University
Breaking news image. Cults incident
Two people taken to hospital following 'serious' two-vehicle crash on major Orkney road
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser assaulted four women and convinced another he would kill her
Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road. A96 crash Nairn
Three people taken to hospital following crash on A96 between Inverness and Nairn
Blue train carriages operating on the funicular on Cairngorm Mountain.
Return of Cairngorm funicular uncertain as winter season approaches
Commuters have been affected by the works at Bunchrew level crossing. Image: Google Maps.
Highland community trapped in traffic for hours as only road out closes for a…
A seven bedroom house is up for sale on the outskirts of the world-famous Glenlivet distillery
Fancy living next to a world-famous distillery? Seven bedroom house in Glenlivet goes on…
AberNecessities volunteers after the announcement that they've won the King's Award for volunteering. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
All the region's organisations recognised in King’s Award for Voluntary Service list
Finstown traffic
New speed limit zones agreed for Orkney's Finstown