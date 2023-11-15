Haunted Argyll castle – with links to Glencoe Massacre – seeks ‘live-in’ castle manager

Have you ever thought about living in a haunted Scottish castle?

Well, here is your chance as one of Scotland’s top destinations has advertised for a live-in manager or management couple.

But, as the six-bed castle is renowned as being haunted by former residents – you might be taking care of both the living and some very interesting ghosts in Barcaldine Castle.

While people in nearby Oban might be a little cautious about working in such a haunted home, owners of the castle are sure it will make an exceptional job for a couple.

Barcaldine Castle – also known locally as Black Castle – sits on the banks of Loch Creran overlooking the rolling hills of the west of Scotland towards Glen Coe, and Appin and Lochaber in the north.

It is a five-minute drive to the world-renowned Isle of Eriska hotel and on a main route off the A82 Oban to Fort William road.

Who haunts Barcaldine Castle?

According to local legend, Barcaldine Castle is haunted by the ghost of Donald Campbell who was the Laird of Barcaldine.

Campbell had a long-going bitter feud with Stewart of Appin.

During the nearby Massacre of Glencoe, Stewart murdered Donald with his sword in Benderloch Castle.

Donald’s brother, Sir Duncan Campbell, was the one who built the Black Castle between 1601 and 1609.

After murdering Donald, Stewart sought refuge with Duncan, who had not yet learned of his brother’s death.

Obeying Highland custom, Sir Duncan took Stewart in, not realising he was sheltering Donald’s murderer.

Legend has it that Donald appeared in spirit and chastised Duncan for helping Stewart, but at the time it is said Duncan did not understand the visions he was having.

By the time Duncan realised what had happened to his brother, that he was seeing his ghost, it was too late.

The murderous Stewart of Appin had fled the scene.

Guests often tell tales of hauntings in the Caithness Room, with sightings of Donald’s ghost featuring heavily in their stories.

Many who have slept on the right side of the bed claim that they felt pressure on their back/legs. With other saying they felt as though someone was sitting on them,

Others report odd lights moving around the Caithness Room at night, with no clear explanation of how they got there.

Haunted Scottish castle seeks new manager

This week, the owners of the castle have advertised for a new member of staff.

In a post online, they said: “We are recruiting for an experienced host couple.”

The job is seasonal from late February and early March until November 6 2024. It offers a “competitive salary” with a live-in one-bedroom apartment.

The owners continued: “A great opportunity for a motivated couple who thrive on variety, love hospitality and strive to exceed customer expectations.”

Fans of the hotel were sad to read the advert having grown attached to the castle’s former manager who recently stepped down from her role.

To apply email carolinebarcaldine@gmail.com for a job specification and further information.

