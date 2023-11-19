Kingussie shinty star who always ‘had the biggest smile on his face’ dies aged 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Kingussie shinty star who always ‘had the biggest smile on his face’ dies aged 20

Calum MacKintosh was a promising player in the world of shinty before his death on Saturday.

By Ross Hempseed
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Calum Mackintosh in action. Image: Neil Paterson.

A young rising star in the world of shinty has died at the age of 20 leading to an outpouring of tributes online.

Calum MacKintosh died in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was a rising star in the world of Shinty and had played for several teams including Kingussie Camanachd Club.

The team had just weeks ago, lifted the 2023 Mowi Premiership trophy following their 3-1 derby day win over Newtonmore at the Dell on November 5.

He had just made it into the first team this year and according to one of his coaches was “hard-working” and “disciplined”.

The shocking news has prompted the club to change its crest to black in honour of the young sportsman.

Mr MacKintosh’s fellow players also laid floral tributes on the shinty pitch at the Kingussie Camanachd Club.

Coaches described Mr MacKintosh as a “gifted” and “hard-working” player. Image: Neil Paterson.

Since the news broke, tributes have been paid via social media.

Donald Colville wrote: “I’m writing this and I am numb… Cal was a dream to coach and manage while he was at Strathspey Camanachd.

“Hard working, disciplined and all with the biggest smile on his face. Personally, I was so incredibly proud of the impact he made when he went back to Kingussie… although not surprised as he was such a gifted player!

“Rest easy Cal, you’ll be missed mate. Thoughts are with the family and friends of Cal as well as all at Kingussie.”

‘A true battler of the game and great lad’

Richard Selvester commented: “R.I.P such a lovely lad shared a lot of laughs with him in the clubhouse always had a smile on his face , broke into the 1st team this year and did really well, taken far to soon.”

Ewan MacKeachan wrote: “Words will never be enough. So, so sad. Sincere condolences to Iain and Anne and his wider family. Not just a talented young man but a thoroughly nice lad. RIP.”

Duncan Martin commented: “Truly heartbroken to hear this. First met Cal at Strathspey when I came back to shinty.

“Then was fortunate enough to train with him down in Edinburgh and watch him grow into the young player he became with the first team.

“Words cannot describe how I am feeling just now. Thoughts with the family at this point in time. A true battler of the game and great lad.”

Calum MacKintosh (green helmet) during the Lovat v Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity. Image: Neil Paterson.

Mr MacKintosh had previously played for Strathspey Camanachd Club before rejoining Kingussie this year.

A online statement from the club, read: “Cal was an integral part of Strathspey Camanachd for 2 seasons before returning to Kingussie Camanachd in 2023, where his natural talent and personality continued to shine through, and rightly he was part of the Camanachd Cup Winning team this season as a Kingussie firsts player. We were so very proud and pleased for him.

“As a Strath player Cal was always dedicated to the club and a wonderful role model to all players and club members. He always gave 100% to training, games and club days with passion, commitment, and enthusiasm.

“He will be sorely missed by so many, but he will also be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have known him, both in and out of the shinty world. RIP Cal.”

Shinty: Champions Kingussie end the season on a high

More from Highlands & Islands

Scottish geologist, Luisa Hendry, has gained thousands of followers online with a rather niche subject. Images supplied by Luisa Hendry.
'I make videos about rocks': Meet the Scottish geologist educating thousands on Highlands' rocky…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Strachan was caught twice driving whilst disqulified, once with cocaine in her system Picture shows; Jennifer Strachan / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 16/11/2023
Banned Inverness drink-driver caught on the road twice - once while drug-driving
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
Steven Fry
Inverness dad hopes to raise thousands for cancer treatment two years after life-changing tanker…
stornoway co-op
Pictures: First look inside Stornoway's new Co-op supermarket with Original Factory Shop
McCaig's Tower will be lit up during the festival.
Here are 9 magical highlights of the Oban Winter Festival
To go with story by Bailey Moreton. Construction contract for John O'Groats Mill awarded Picture shows; John O'Groats Mill. John O'Groats. Supplied by John O'Groats Mill Trust Date; Unknown
‘Huge milestone’: £3.2 million contract awarded for John O’ Groats Mill renovations
Ministry of Sound Classical have announced they will be coming to Inverness in July. LCC Live
Spanish fiesta in the Highlands: All you need to know as Ministry of Sound…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Duncan admitted sexual assault Picture shows; David Duncan. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 16/11/2023
Sex offender told woman he'd 'like to get her into bed' and grabbed her…
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
9

Conversation