Kingussie shinty star who always ‘had the biggest smile on his face’ dies aged 20

A young rising star in the world of shinty has died at the age of 20 leading to an outpouring of tributes online.

Calum MacKintosh died in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was a rising star in the world of Shinty and had played for several teams including Kingussie Camanachd Club.

The team had just weeks ago, lifted the 2023 Mowi Premiership trophy following their 3-1 derby day win over Newtonmore at the Dell on November 5.

He had just made it into the first team this year and according to one of his coaches was “hard-working” and “disciplined”.

The shocking news has prompted the club to change its crest to black in honour of the young sportsman.

Mr MacKintosh’s fellow players also laid floral tributes on the shinty pitch at the Kingussie Camanachd Club.

Since the news broke, tributes have been paid via social media.

Donald Colville wrote: “I’m writing this and I am numb… Cal was a dream to coach and manage while he was at Strathspey Camanachd.

“Hard working, disciplined and all with the biggest smile on his face. Personally, I was so incredibly proud of the impact he made when he went back to Kingussie… although not surprised as he was such a gifted player!

“Rest easy Cal, you’ll be missed mate. Thoughts are with the family and friends of Cal as well as all at Kingussie.”

‘A true battler of the game and great lad’

Richard Selvester commented: “R.I.P such a lovely lad shared a lot of laughs with him in the clubhouse always had a smile on his face , broke into the 1st team this year and did really well, taken far to soon.”

Ewan MacKeachan wrote: “Words will never be enough. So, so sad. Sincere condolences to Iain and Anne and his wider family. Not just a talented young man but a thoroughly nice lad. RIP.”

Duncan Martin commented: “Truly heartbroken to hear this. First met Cal at Strathspey when I came back to shinty.

“Then was fortunate enough to train with him down in Edinburgh and watch him grow into the young player he became with the first team.

“Words cannot describe how I am feeling just now. Thoughts with the family at this point in time. A true battler of the game and great lad.”

Mr MacKintosh had previously played for Strathspey Camanachd Club before rejoining Kingussie this year.

A online statement from the club, read: “Cal was an integral part of Strathspey Camanachd for 2 seasons before returning to Kingussie Camanachd in 2023, where his natural talent and personality continued to shine through, and rightly he was part of the Camanachd Cup Winning team this season as a Kingussie firsts player. We were so very proud and pleased for him.

“As a Strath player Cal was always dedicated to the club and a wonderful role model to all players and club members. He always gave 100% to training, games and club days with passion, commitment, and enthusiasm.

“He will be sorely missed by so many, but he will also be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have known him, both in and out of the shinty world. RIP Cal.”