41-year-old man dies after crash on A90 near Crimond

A 41-year-old man has died following a collision on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road at Crimond.

The incident, which involved a lorry and a car, happened shortly before 10am on Saturday and two people were taken to hospital.

Sadly, police have now confirmed that one man died following the crash.

Police closed the road for 14 hours to allow for investigations at the scene of the accident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55am, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry travelling on the A90 near to Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he later died.

“The driver of the lorry, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested in connection.

“The road was closed and reopened around midnight.

She added: “Inquiries are ongoing.”