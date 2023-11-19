41-year-old man dies after crash on A90 near Crimond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
41-year-old man dies after crash on A90 near Crimond

Two men were taken to hospital following the incident between a car and lorry.

By Louise Glen
Car and lorry crash at Crimond, as road closed.
Police were called to the scene at 9.55am. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 41-year-old man has died following a collision on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road at Crimond.

The incident, which involved a lorry and a car, happened shortly before 10am on Saturday and two people were taken to hospital.

Sadly, police have now confirmed that one man died following the crash.

Police closed the road for 14 hours to allow for investigations at the scene of the accident.

Man died following the crash on the A90 near Crimond

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.55am, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry travelling on the A90 near to Crimond, Aberdeenshire.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he later died.

“The driver of the lorry, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested in connection.

“The road was closed and reopened around midnight.

She added: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

Car and lorry crash at Crimond, as road closed.
Two taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Crimond
