Shinty: Champions Kingussie end the season on a high

Kings manager Iain Borthwick hailed 'a nice way to finish the season' after the 3-1 victory against Newtonmore.

By Alasdair Bruce
2023 Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie with their saeson's trophy haul. Image: Neil Paterson.
It was presentation day as three-in-a-row champions Kingussie raised the Mowi Premiership trophy following their 3-1 derby day win over Newtonmore at the Dell.

Thomas Borthwick returned to the Kingussie side after missing the title-clinching triumph over Skye a week earlier, and he ran in to score from Ruaridh Anderson’s corner from the right on the half-hour.

The players exchanged roles a couple of minutes short of the hour when Anderson netted from Borthwick’s free-hit on the right.

More’s Steven Macdonald pulled a goal back from the penalty spot soon after, but Thomas Borthwick’s second in stoppage time, past the excellent Kenny Ross in the More goal, sealed the win.

After the final whistle, Kingussie skipper James Falconer was presented with the league trophy by Jayne MacKay from sponsors Mowi.

A jubilant Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That’s a nice way to finish the season.

“The boys did brilliantly in tough conditions, as it was really misty out there, but we took our goals well and worked their defence hard.

“We moved James Hutchison to full centre after around 20 minutes and I thought he took control of the midfield.

“I’m pleased the way the season has gone but it will be nice to get a break and I’m sure all the boys all feel the same way.”

Thomas Borthwick opens the scoring for Kingussie against Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Reid pleased with commitment

Caberfeidh’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Kinlochshiel means they have accumulated their best-ever top-flight points tally and secured a fourth-place finish.

Jordan Fraser’s early opener was countered when Craig Morrison netted twice, taking him top of the scoring charts once more with 35 goals in all competitions, to put Cabers ahead.

Finlay MacRae made it 2-2 soon after the restart, but Cabers regained the lead through Kevin Bartlett before Keith MacRae finished 15 minutes from time to ensure a share of the points.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “That was tough going on a heavy pitch and coming after a 5-week lay-off.

“I can’t fault the players for their effort and commitment, both today and throughout the season. It is a really tough, competitive league but there is definitely something there for us to build on next season.”

Kyles Athletic’s strong finish to the league season continued to the end as Luke Thornton’s low 20-yard shot across stand-in keeper Brian MacCallum late in the first half earned a 1-0 win over Oban Camanachd to seal a second-place finish.

Maclean proud of performances

High-scoring Scotland swept aside Irish opposition in their shinty / camogie international double-header over the weekend.

The Scots opened with a convincing 28-6 win over a West Cork select side at Bandon on Friday before crushing Carbery Camogie 54-9 at Clonakilty the following day.

Over the course of both games, the Scotland goals were scored by Megan Ralph (5), Hazel Hunter (4) Alison MacVicar (3), Lorna MacRae (3), Natalie MacDonald (3), Zoe Smith (3), Zoe Reid (2), Caitlin Maclean (2) and Sarah Yoxon. The single points came from Lorna MacRae (2), Alison MacVicar and Zoe Smith.

Captain Caitlin Maclean led from the front, and she said: “I thought we adapted really quickly considering we’ve just had one full training session together. I also think the performances showed that we all know each other quite well off the field too as it all came together quite quickly.

“The forward line had possession from the start and scored early goals which helped us and I’m really proud with how everybody played.”

New cap Alison MacVicar, originally from Oban, bagged ten points overall and she added: “I know I was a bit of a ‘wildcard’ selection having played in Mowi South 2 with Uddingston this season, but I hope I earned my place over the two games.

“As I swung the caman at the start of the game on Friday night, I was reminded why I play this sport. It’s unique, fast, unpredictable and fun.”

Badenoch’s Mairi Stewart was named player of the match following the West Cork win and she added: “There were a few girls in the team who hadn’t played shinty/camogie before, so for us to go out and put in such solid performances was great to see.”

