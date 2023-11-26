Heroic Highland police officer reveals terrifying moment he stopped knifeman in Aviemore stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heroic Highland police officer reveals terrifying moment he stopped knifeman in Aviemore stand-off

Off duty and unarmed, Paul Phillips carried out a brave intervention to reduce the man who was carrying a blade and shovel.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Paul Phillips screamed at the man to drop his weapons.
A brave Highland police officer has relayed the terrifying moment he screamed at a man to drop a knife as he threatened drivers on the A95.

The traumatic incident happened between Aviemore and Boat of Garten when the armed man started shouting in the middle of the road while waving around a shovel.

PC Paul Phillips, who was off-duty and unarmed at the time, launched a heroic intervention to tell the knifeman to drop his weapons, resulting in a stand-off.

The 43-year-old eventually managed to reduce the man who was threatening drivers with a shovel and a kitchen knife.

Heroic police officer was in car after his shift

PC Paul Phillips told the P&J the scary story from April 2022 that led him to claim the Individual Bravery Award at the Scottish Police Federation Annual Awards on Thursday.

The officer was in the car with his wife and two kids after they had come to pick him up after his shift in Aviemore.

However, traffic started slowing down on the A95, between Aviemore and Boat of Garten.

“I was in my own world when my wife said: ‘Paul! There’s a man shouting outside the car with something in his hands,’ he explained.

Aviemore policeman Paul Phillips claimed the Individual Bravery Award for reducing an armed man while off duty. Facebook

“I turned my head back and I saw a man with a shovel, so I decided to step out of the car, and told my wife to lock the doors and just drive.”

Paul reveals he thought he had made a “bad error’ when he saw the man also had a knife.

He said: “I got off the car and I then realised he was also holding a large kitchen knife.”

“While I was in the car, I had only spotted the shovel, so I was like oh s***! This may not end up well.”

Aviemore police officer reveals heroic story behind award

The officer continued: “He was holding the knife above his head and walking towards the traffic, so I told him to just look at me.”

“Drop the f****** knife,” PC Phillips screamed at the man.

At some point, the assailant put the knife to his throat as if he was going to cut himself.

“Don’t f****** do anything stupid,” he asked.

Paul collecting his award.

Then, the man said: ‘I will f****** stab you’ and lunged towards the officer, who managed to keep a safe distance.

PC Phillips explained that he was constantly trying for the man to just look at him and forget about the traffic.

He continued: “At some point, it was just the two of us and I managed to convince him to sit down.

“We both sat in the middle of the carriageway for around 10 minutes. I was talking to him as you would speak to anyone who is going through a hard time.

More police officers arrived

“He eventually dropped the shovel, but he would not get rid of the knife. He then stood up again and started walking towards Aviemore.

“We walked together for around a mile, after which I started hearing police sirens.”
PC Phillips convinced him to take a seat again until a police car arrived at the scene.

Another agent pulled out a taser and both started talking to the man, who agreed to drop the knife in the end.

“We jumped on the man and handcuffed him.”

Heroic police officer gets bravery award after emotional arrest

Paul described his actions that day as “brave but stupid.”

“I could not have ended well. I remember that after the arrest, I gave him a hug and told him that things would get sorted out.

“I then walked back to the car and my kids were crying. I had to hug them too to calm them down.”

Highland Policeman PC Phillips had to calmed his kids down after the knife incident. Facebook

Regarding the award, the agent said: “It was nice to get an award but to be fair, every police officer puts themselves at risk.

“I got my minute of fame but I’m quite happy to go back to reality now.”

