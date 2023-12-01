Joe Harper: Is it time for Aberdeen to switch to a back four to get Angus MacDonald in the team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Is it time for Aberdeen to switch to a back four to get Angus MacDonald in the team?

Dons legend Harper believes centre-half MacDonald showed plenty of reasons to suggest why he deserves a starting berth in Sunday's match against Hibernian.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Angus MacDonald will have given Aberdeen manager Barry Robson plenty to think about following his display against Helsinki.

The centre-half has endured a frustrating campaign to date with only two starts before the 2-2 draw against HJK Helsinki on Thursday.

Angus played really well and scored a wonderful goal. Should he start against Hibernian on Sunday? If I was Angus I would certainly feel I’ve made a strong case to keep my place in the line-up.

I don’t think it has to be a straight decision between Angus or Slobodan Rubezic.

It might be beneficial for Slobodan to have someone alongside him in a four as he has a tendency to try to get in front of his man to win the ball.

Sometimes he can be caught out – as happened with Helsinki’s first goal on Thursday.

There is a time to commit yourself and a time when you have to accept you aren’t going to win the ball but if you get yourself in the right position you can slow down an attack and allow your teammates to help you out.

Angus played really well alongside Mattie Pollock last season and there is no reason why he couldn’t forge a similar partnership with Slobodan.

Rather than three at the back, Barry might be considering a formation such as a 4-4-2, 4-3-3 or a 4-2-4 so he can play with two central defenders.

Overall, the game in Helsinki turned out to be a decent one. Aberdeen recovered after a terrible start.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

The manager made a lot of changes and it wasn’t really gelling in the opening stages.

In the second half, they were excellent. The players stood up to the challenge in difficult conditions and fought for a result. The point was the least they deserved.

It would clearly be better if they started games in that manner but the response to going two goals down was impressive.

I expected Barry would make some changes as it was already impossible for the Dons to make it out of the group.

He made more changes than I anticipated but the priority just now has to be moving up the league table and there is a big game coming up on Sunday against Hibernian.

It is a difficult situation for Barry because he would have wanted to get a win in the group stages but it was also a good opportunity to give some fringe players much-needed game time.

MacDonald was one who was in desperate need of a game as he hasn’t played nearly as often as he would have liked this season.

It was a big night for Jack Milne after he was handed a start and I thought he did very well. He will take a lot of positives from that game.

Pape Gueye was also given a rare start but he wasn’t able to make the impact he would have liked.

I’m sure there were concerns the game could have been abandoned but they did the right thing by stopping play to clear the pitch. I was surprised they didn’t do more at half time to clear it.

That’s three draws for Aberdeen in the group stages – it could easily have been three wins.

There are plenty of positives to take from the campaign, especially the three away performances.

There is still the Eintracht Frankfurt home game to come but I expect Barry will be making plenty of changes for that one with the game falling only a couple of days before the League Cup final against Rangers.

I don’t want to hear any excuses this weekend about the players being tired after travelling.

Travelling to these games is a lot easier for the players now than when we did it many years ago and everything is done with the sports scientists to ensure players are properly rested and ready to perform at their best.

I remember when we played Juventus in the Uefa Cup in 1971 and we had to stay in a hotel in the middle of the woods.

The hotel was magnificent but what we didn’t know was it was right next to a quarry and they only worked during the night so we couldn’t get any sleep.

The priority now for the Dons is to start moving up the table to move away from the bottom places and get back into the mix for European qualification next season.

Aberdeen will be all the better for this European experience but they have to make sure they qualify again to put that knowledge to use next season.

WATCH: Meet Michi Ochiai – the Japanese Dons fan who flew 12 HOURS from Tokyo for HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen away day

