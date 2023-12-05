A970 in Shetland closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

The A970 road in Shetland is currently closed in both directions after a two-vehicle collision.

Police have confirmed that the crash occurred north of Tingwall at around 5:15pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 5 December 2023, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A970, north of Tingwall on Shetland.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

Scottish Ambulance Services have been contacted.

More updates to follow