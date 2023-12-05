A970 in Shetland closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A970 in Shetland closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are in attendance after a collision north of Tingwall.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A970 road in Shetland is currently closed in both directions after a two-vehicle collision.

Police have confirmed that the crash occurred north of Tingwall at around 5:15pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Tuesday, 5 December 2023, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A970, north of Tingwall on Shetland.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”

Scottish Ambulance Services have been contacted.

More updates to follow

More from Highlands & Islands

Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
The incident happened at a clay pigeon shoot in Argyll.
'Freak accident': Teen seriously injured after being shot at Tarbert firing range
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Jail for Wick taxi operator this Christmas if fraud victim not repaid
The Edinbane Inn. Image: ASG Commercial.
Room for a new owner?: Skye's Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1…
inverness man arrested arned with a knife police scotland officer uniform
Man named following fatal crash in Caithness
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert
Samantha Kane in Carbisdale Castle
Carbisdale Castle owner accuses Culrain locals of transphobia and racism as police called to…