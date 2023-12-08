UK’s most northerly reindeer attraction proves to be a hit in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s most northerly reindeer attraction proves to be a hit in Caithness

Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers are bringing smiles to faces in the north.

By Michelle Henderson
Chris and Elizabeth Irwin pictured with their daughters as their reindeers lie in the snow.
Chris and Elizabeth Irwin dreamed of owning reindeer since their honeymoon 20 years ago. Image: Leichen Caithness.

For more than two decades, Chris and Elizabeth Irwin had a dream of opening a reindeer centre in Caithness.

The centre would become the UK’s most northerly reindeer-inspired attraction; a core pitstop on the North Coast 500.

In August, the couple’s dreams became a reality, as Lichen Caithness came to life.

Home to reindeer Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers, the centre has become a hit with both locals and tourists alike.

Visitors can learn about the reindeer habitat, food sources, and climate-specific adaptations before getting their chance to feed the reindeer with reindeer moss.

Speaking to The P&J, Chris said the reception from both locals and tourists has been “brilliant.”

Reindeers bask in the sun in a field in Caithness.
Lichen Caithness reindeer Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers made the 400-mile journey to their new home with the Irwin’s in the Highlands in February. Image: Business Gateway

He said: “Having the boys is just fantastic. The way we planned the enclosure, it is on the same property as the house where we live. It’s nice that they are there the whole time.

“It’s been more than we anticipated. At this time of year, we were always Christmas mad but now we have a good excuse to be.

“When we opened in August we had a really good mixture of tourists doing the NC5000 and equally, we have had a lot of locals as well.

“We have been really pleased with the interest in it and good feedback too.”

Couple create their own Lapland at home

The vision for the centre came to life following the couple’s honeymoon to Lapland.

“About 20 years ago, we had just got married and moved to Caithness and went on our honeymoon to Lapland,” he said.

“We were originally going to be going to the Maldives but that was the year they had tsunamis and they were flattened. The tour operator gave us an option; you can either go to the Maldives next year or go somewhere else so we picked Lapland.

“It was while we were over there – at night we used to go a wander – we would see the reindeer in the forest there and we just fell in love with them.

“We had always been a bit obsessed with red deer anyway, even before we moved to the Highlands. When we came back, we started doing a bit of research on how easy would it be to bring reindeer to Caithness.”

Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers pictured in a green field as the sun sets.
Chris says their reindeer Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers have settled in well to their new surroundings. Image: Business Gateway.

As part of their research, the couple reached out to the owner of a herd of reindeer in the north-east of England who had links to the Sami people in Lapland.

In light of logistical challenges and legislation at the time, the venture was put on the backburner.

In 2017, the couple purchased their home in Harpsdale complete with enough land to make their dreams a reality.

Three years later, during the Covid lockdown, Chris and Elizabeth, 42, spent time considering their future as reindeer keepers.

In February this year, reindeer Sven, Levvi and Mr Antlers made the 400-mile journey north to begin their new life in the Highlands.

‘We wanted the reindeer for us’

Reflecting on that time, Chris said it was a magical moment for all the family and the start of an exciting new venture.

He added: “It was quite magical. About a fortnight after they arrived here, we had that spell at the beginning of the year where we had quite a lot of snow. That was the first snow they had seen as the heard in the north-east that they’re from are quite coastal so they rarely get a dusting of snow.

“First and foremost, we wanted the reindeer for us but we thought it would be nice to tell the whole reindeer story because it is supposed to be about educating people about reindeer.

“We put together in our head an experience that would do that. I had grand plans we would be ready for the summer, but I underestimated what we had to do.”

In August, the family welcomed their first stream of customers to their home.

The Northern Lights dance in the sky above Lichen Caithness.
The Northern Lights light up the sky above Lichen Caithness, the UK’s most northerly reindeer centre. Image: Business Gateway.

Since then, the Caithness family have never looked back.

Chris said the reindeer have settled in well.

The 45-year-old said: “When they first got here, they weren’t phased by the fact they had come 400-miles.

“From the day they arrived, they have been absolutely amazing,” Chris said.

