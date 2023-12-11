‘Lockdown legend’: Stair-climbing fundraiser Margaret Payne dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lockdown legend’: Stair-climbing fundraiser Margaret Payne dies aged 93

Margaret raised money by climbing the stairs in her house 300 odd times, equivalent to the 731-metre tall Suilven.

By Paul Cargill and Bailey Moreton
Margaret Payne dies
Margaret Payne raised money by climbing the stairs at her home in Ardvar, Sutherland, matching the height of nearby mountain Suilven. Image: Nicky McArthur/PA Wire.

Margaret Payne, the stair-climbing pensioner who raised hundreds of thousands for charity during the pandemic, has died aged 93.

The Ardvar, Sutherland resident raised the money by virtually scaling a local mountain Suilven, which stand 731 metres tall, by climbing the stairs in her house.

In total, she raised £436,000 for the NHS, the Highland Hospice and the RNLI.

She drew inspiration to complete the challenge from Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

Margaret Payne dies
Margaret Payne climbed the height of Suilven by going up her stairs 282 times. Image: PA Wire.

In a post to Facebook, her daughter Nicky McArthur paid tribute to her mother.

She wrote: “My gorgeous humble mother flew away this evening to join Jim in the hils’s of Scotland, her spiritual home. She left with dignity and grace and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

“Her soft spoken way, alongside a clever wit made her a wonderful mother. Thank you all for your kind messages over the past three weeks which have not been easy.”

Margaret Payne was a ‘lockdown legend’

The Highland Hospice, one of the recipients of Margaret Payne’s fundraising, paid tribute, describing her as a “lockdown legend.”

A spokesperson for Highland Hospice said: “It is with great sadness we note the passing of Margaret Payne yesterday evening.

“During those first few months of Covid in the spring of 2020, then 90-year-old Margaret climbed the height of Suilven on her stairs raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity and capturing people’s hearts.

“Margaret was a lockdown legend, but her long and extraordinary life took in so much more. We will be forever grateful to her and her late husband Jim for their support and our thoughts are with Nicky McArthur and all her family at this time.

“Keep climbing Margaret.”

Back in 2020, Margaret Payne received a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Lochinver.

Speaking previously with the Press & Journal, she described the award as “a great honour.”

She said: “I took a long time to do it and I was worried I mightn’t get there, but I did.

“It was disheartening at first when the money wasn’t really coming through but as soon as it started up, it was a big incentive.”

She also received a letter of congratulations from the then-Prince of Wales.

