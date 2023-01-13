A 16,000% rent increase – but Royal Dornoch’s new lease could open the way for new multi-million pound clubhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A 16,000% rent increase – but Royal Dornoch’s new lease could open the way for new multi-million pound clubhouse

By John Ross
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown

A deal struck between Royal Dornoch Golf Club and Highland Council could pave the way for a multi-million pound clubhouse being built at the world-renowned club.

A new 99-year lease has been agreed for the use of more than 200 acres of Common Good land.

It will see the club’s annual rent rise from £150, agreed in the 1970s, to £25,000. That’s a more than 16,000% increase.

This will increase further to £50,000 on a sliding scale depending on visitor numbers.

Why was a new deal needed?

Complex negotiations began before the pandemic when the club was advised changes would be required if it intended to build a new clubhouse on Common Good land.

Royal Dornoch had previously lodged proposals for a twin-gabled building to replace the original clubhouse built in 1909.

Now the new lease has been signed, members will be consulted shortly on the potential of a new home.

The new deal was done with support from the Dornoch Area Community Council.

The new leease will see the club paying £25,000 annual rent initially

Royal Dornoch Golf Club captain Professor David Bell said: “This represents an important chapter in the history of a golf club which dates to 1877, although we know golf was being played on the links land overlooking the Dornoch Firth long before then.

“Our previous lease ran to 2072. But, four or five years ago, we were advised that some changes would be required if we intended to build a new clubhouse on the Common Good Land at any stage.

“It is very early days, but we can now, with confidence, go to the members and say we are allowed to build a new clubhouse should that be the route they wish the club to take going forward.”

Demand from international golfers to play Royal Dornoch

Prof Bell said the club has been thrilled with demand from visiting golfers from around the world since travel restrictions were lifted.

“The club certainly anticipates paying the £50,000 figure each year and that money will be dispersed for the benefit of the Dornoch community through the Common Good Fund.

“It’s great news for the town and the club will continue to support local groups and organisations with our Community Fund grants, which totalled more than £12,000 last year.

“Golf tourism plays a huge role in the local and regional economy and the town’s sporting facilities have already benefited substantially from measures designed to make certain there is scope for any new clubhouse.”

Parking at Royal Dornoch has already been improved by moving the bowling green onto the old tennis court.

Professor David Bell says it is an important chapter in the club’s history

The club also donated £100,000 to create a new multi-use games area at Dornoch Academy.

The new lease has been welcomed by Provost and Dornoch Community Council chair Paddy Murray and local councillor Jim McGillivray.

Mr McGillivray said: “This new lease is the culmination of three years of negotiation between the Royal Dornoch club management, Highland Council as trustees of the Dornoch Common Good, and the Dornoch Area Community Council, representing the interests of the residents of the burgh.

“What has been delivered is fair, pragmatic and realistic and reflects the best interests of the Ancient Royal Burgh of Dornoch, and the present and future well-being of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club.”

Benefits for club and community

Provost Murray added: “I am so pleased that we have been able to come to an agreement that satisfies the aspirations of all three parties.

“We can all now look forward to a future whereby the world class reputation of the Royal Dornoch Golf Club and the thousands of visitors it brings to the area can be harnessed to maximise the benefit to both the club and the wider community.”

