Images and drawings show vision for new Nairn Academy as opening date revealed

Planning applications for the new Nairn Academy building have been lodged.

The application includes plans for a replacement secondary school, a car park, outdoor sports facilities and demolition of the old Nairn Academy.

While the changing pavilion, synthetic pitch and grass rugby pitch from the original site are all set to be retained.

New documents submitted in the planning application also include drawings of the site which have never been seen before.

New sketches include detailed plans for facilities, classrooms and public spaces.

But, it also confirmed that the opening date for the multi-purpose school as August 2026.

That’s after a previous deadline of October 2025 was set by council officials back in September.

The news comes over ongoing concerns about construction costs, energy prices and inflation.

Concerns raised over ambitious deadline

A public consultation was held back in September to answer questions on the project.

Hosted inside the old Nairn Academy building, anyone was welcome to to attend.

Those who were interested would be walked through the Highland Council’s vision for an energy-efficient alternative to replace the creaking original.

However, an audience member at the time raised concerns over the ambitious opening date seeing as how the project is still in the design phase.

But, speaking at the time, estate strategy manager Robert Campbell said he believes the council can meet the ‘ambitious’ deadline.

But now Nairn residents will have to wait until 2026 for the new venue.

Plans set out by Highland Council

The new application was announced on the Highland Council’s website earlier today.

A statement read: “A planning application has been submitted for a replacement secondary school, car parking, sports pitches and demolition of the existing Nairn Academy.

“Balfour Beatty has been appointed as the design and build contractor and Reiach And Hall Architects are the Council’s agents working in conjunction with the Council’s in-house property teams to deliver the project.

“The new building is expected to be in operation from August 2026 with the demolition of the existing building and external works to follow.”