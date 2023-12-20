Food on Uist: How the ‘islands premium’ is hitting Christmas dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food on Uist: How the ‘islands premium’ is hitting Christmas dinner

People in Uist rely on "long food supply chains challenged by ferry problems and the rising cost of fuel, agricultural inputs, food and living costs", Tagsa Uist says.

By Eve McLachlan
A roast turkey with candles in the background.
People across Scotland will be tucking into turkey this Christmas -- but some will be paying more than others. Photo: Shutterstock

With no access to most UK supermarket chains, people on Uist may be paying up to 50% more for Christmas dinner than they would on the mainland.

Christmas is the time of year for family feasting. But, in Uist, islanders could be paying far more for their seasonal fare than those on the mainland.

Earlier this year, community group Tagsa Uibhst joined with Nourish Scotland to research the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables on Uist.

Out of the 17 fruits and vegetables surveyed, only six were easily accessible from local shops.

And, they found, the study’s ‘shopping basket’ was 28% more expensive on Uist than through a Tesco online shop.

Tagsa Uibhst calls this an “island premium”.

People in Uist rely on “long food supply chains challenged by ferry problems and the rising cost of fuel, agricultural inputs, food and living costs”, Tagsa says.

A Christmas food price gap

Like many people, the price of food has been particularly on my mind over the Christmas season.

As the cost of living soars, people across Scotland will be shopping around for the best deals they can get on festive food.

But, for islanders, there are far fewer budget options than on the mainland.

To find out this particular ‘island premium’, I used a price comparison website to search for the cheapest traditional Christmas dinner possible from across major UK supermarkets – and then I took the same shopping list out to see how much I could get it all for on Uist.

Overall, the total cost of all the ingredients at the cheapest price was 50% higher in shops on Uist than in online UK supermarkets.

The biggest difference was in stuffing mix. The cheapest I could find it on Uist was at £1.55 a box – almost three and half times as much as Tesco’s own brand.

Coming in second was a jar of goose fat for the potatoes. At Aldi, you can get it for almost a third of the price that it costs here.

These two examples perfectly sum up what makes food shops on Uist so much more expensive than elsewhere: the lack of budget supermarket options, combined with not having access to larger supermarket own brands.

What’s the solution?

The ‘island premium’ is very real. But there is hope on the horizon.

With their ‘Our Right to Food’ manifesto, Tagsa Uibhst is calling for a overhaul of Uist’s food supply.

As well as campaigning for more budget options from large retailers to be available on the island, they are working to support Uist’s local food suppliers.

Investment in local food, Tagsa says, will “support growers, provide infrastructure, and make market linkages with shops, restaurants and hotels as well as establish regular local food markets for the community.”

And, as it happens, the very day that I was scouring Uist’s shops, I came home to a reminder of the wealth of locally-produced food on the islands.

Waiting on the doorstep for me was a gift from friends: half of one of their lambs and two bags of pollock.

That might be what you call a Christmas miracle.

Conversation