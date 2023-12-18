Deep-fried Brussels sprouts – controversial Christmas menu item served up in new way at Highland cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Deep-fried Brussels sprouts – controversial Christmas menu item served up in new way at Highland cafe

The Real Food Cafe is offering the sprouts as a portion of 12.

By Louise Glen
Deep fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe.
Deep fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe. Food Cafe. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Customers of a roadside cafe in the Highlands are being served up deep-fried Brussels sprouts.

The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum is selling the Christmas staple with a honey and mustard dressing.

Lovers of Scottish delicacies will already know of the success of deep-fried Mars Bars, and the sprouts are a healthier alternative.

The sprouts are par-boiled, before being encased in the Real Food Cafe’s light batter and then plunged in vegetable fat in a deep fryer.

A portion of 12 is served up for customers.

Deep-fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe

Deep fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe.
Deep-fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe. Food Cafe. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for the Real Food Cafe said the idea for the sprouts was to give people an alternative to the Christmas dinner they have been serving up as a seasonal special.

But warned anyone who wanted to try one, that they would only be on the menu for a limited period.

She said: “It is much quieter in the winter at the Real Food Cafe, and we like to give our customers a warm welcome.

“The sprouts are something a bit different.

“The Brussels sprouts have been on the menu for two weeks and will be on the menu for another week.”

She said that customers have been enjoying them and that they have been selling well.

The Brussels sprouts are one of several initiatives at the cafe to cater for the needs of its customers who are often heading north into the hills of Lochaber and the north Highlands.

Real Food Cafe services up Brussels as part of a Christmas menu.
The sprouts are part of the festive menu in the Real Food Cafe. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Or those customers who are heading to Oban, and on towards the islands.

In the summer the cafe can be full of people who are enjoying a deep-fried or healthy treat while they walk the West Highland Way.

Gluten free foods

The West Highland Way route between Milngavie and Fort William is right outside the door of the Real Food Cafe.

Also on the menu are gluten-free, vegan and for those who want a traditional fish supper, the name of the boat that landed the catch is displayed.

With an environmental theme in the cafe, all the containers for food can be recycled, and there is a measure for all those who waste the free tomato sauce given to customers.

Last week it wasted more than 2.5kg of sauce, and staff ask patrons to take only what is needed of its free tomato, brown and mayonnaise sauces.

Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars ‘not approved’ by Mars Bar makers

