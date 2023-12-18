Deep-fried Brussels sprouts – controversial Christmas menu item served up in new way at Highland cafe

Customers of a roadside cafe in the Highlands are being served up deep-fried Brussels sprouts.

The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum is selling the Christmas staple with a honey and mustard dressing.

Lovers of Scottish delicacies will already know of the success of deep-fried Mars Bars, and the sprouts are a healthier alternative.

The sprouts are par-boiled, before being encased in the Real Food Cafe’s light batter and then plunged in vegetable fat in a deep fryer.

A portion of 12 is served up for customers.

Deep-fried Brussels sprouts at the Real Food Cafe

A spokeswoman for the Real Food Cafe said the idea for the sprouts was to give people an alternative to the Christmas dinner they have been serving up as a seasonal special.

But warned anyone who wanted to try one, that they would only be on the menu for a limited period.

She said: “It is much quieter in the winter at the Real Food Cafe, and we like to give our customers a warm welcome.

“The sprouts are something a bit different.

“The Brussels sprouts have been on the menu for two weeks and will be on the menu for another week.”

She said that customers have been enjoying them and that they have been selling well.

The Brussels sprouts are one of several initiatives at the cafe to cater for the needs of its customers who are often heading north into the hills of Lochaber and the north Highlands.

Or those customers who are heading to Oban, and on towards the islands.

In the summer the cafe can be full of people who are enjoying a deep-fried or healthy treat while they walk the West Highland Way.

Gluten free foods

The West Highland Way route between Milngavie and Fort William is right outside the door of the Real Food Cafe.

Also on the menu are gluten-free, vegan and for those who want a traditional fish supper, the name of the boat that landed the catch is displayed.

With an environmental theme in the cafe, all the containers for food can be recycled, and there is a measure for all those who waste the free tomato sauce given to customers.

Last week it wasted more than 2.5kg of sauce, and staff ask patrons to take only what is needed of its free tomato, brown and mayonnaise sauces.