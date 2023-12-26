Seven people hurt in horror Christmas Eve crash on the A82 at Invergloy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven people hurt in horror Christmas Eve crash on the A82 at Invergloy

Two children were seriously injured in the collision on the A82 Fort WIlliam to Inverness road which happened at 5pm on Sunday.

By Louise Glen
A82 at Invergloy, where an accident led to seven people being taken to hospital on Christmas Eve.
Seven people were taken to hospital following a Christmas Eve crash at Invergloy on the A82. Image: Google Maps.

Seven people – including two children aged 15 and six – were taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened at Invergloy, north of the Commando Memorial, around 5pm on Sunday.

All casualties were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The two children were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

A82 crash led to seven people being taken to hospital

The crash involved two cars – and police in Fort William are keen to speak to the driver of a third car being overtaken at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2260 of 24/12/2023.”

