Seven people hurt in horror Christmas Eve crash on the A82 at Invergloy

Seven people – including two children aged 15 and six – were taken to hospital after a crash on the A82 on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened at Invergloy, north of the Commando Memorial, around 5pm on Sunday.

All casualties were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

The two children were transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another woman was transferred to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

The crash involved two cars – and police in Fort William are keen to speak to the driver of a third car being overtaken at the time of the collision.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle which was being overtaken at the time of the crash.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website and quote incident 2260 of 24/12/2023.”