365 days of sheer joy from Mull and Iona’s photographer binman

Colin 'Boffy' Morrison has turned his travels for work over Mull and Iona into a fundraising calendar.

By Louise Glen
Binman Colin Morrison takes photos, such as these Highland cows on his travels around Mull and Iona.
Binman Colin Morrison takes photos, such as these Highland cows on his travels around Mull and Iona.

A fundraising calendar from a binman photographer whose route takes in some of the most outstanding views from Mull and Iona has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Colin Morrison – known to islanders as Boffy – has again produced a stunning calendar from his travels around the island for work.

Although based in Tobermory to the north of the island, Colin has a regular route with his colleagues across the islands to Salen, Craignure, Bunessan and onto Iona, as well as pick-ups from Ulva Ferry and Ulva in the west of Mull.

Colin Morrison who compiles the Binman's View of Mull and Iona calendar.
Colin Morrison the Mull and Iona binman.

He is even on occasion found on the mainland – taking his bin lorry on CalMac sailings between Craignure and Oban, or on the Lochaline Fishnish route.

Mull and Iona’s binman photographer

For several years he has been selling calendars, thanks to the help of local photographer Alastair “AJ” Macleod.

Mull and Iona's binman photographer takes photos from his route around the island, including this eerie looking scene.
Bin lorry driver Colin Morrison takes outstanding pictures from Mull and Iona.

All of the profits are distributed to charities throughout the year – while his pictures have pride of place in people’s homes from across the world.

To his followers on social media, Colin describes his photographs as “the view from today’s office”.

Hundreds of people log on to take a look at the incredible photographs Colin takes on his phone camera.

He has more than 18,000 people who are members of his Binman’s View of Mull and Iona page on Facebook.

Colin said: “I have been with the council for 20 years and I have been driving the trucks most of that time.

The Mull Rally is one of the Mull and Iona binman's subjects.
The Mull Rally is one of Mull and Iona Binman's subjects.

“I probably started taking photos around six or seven years ago when I had a decent phone with a built-in camera,

“All my cameras have been the Samsung Galaxy phone S range, starting with the S6, S8, s10 plus and I currently have the S21 Ultra.”

Colin, a Rangers fan, continued: “I used to simply share the photos on my own page on Facebook but after a few friends were constantly at me to do a charity calendar I started my own group page A Binman’s View of Mull and Iona.

“Then with the help of AJ we ordered some calendars and with the help of the local shops we have been selling them and giving the profits to charities.

A Highland Cow on the beach on the Isle of Mull.
A Highland Cow on the beach on the Isle of Mull looking over to Iona.

“I try and pick charities to benefit from all over the island and also one each year from Iona.

“I pick things like the Army Cadets and Cub Scouts, groups that I enjoyed growing up on Mull.

“I also focus on children’s groups and groups for the elderly.

“I also support traditional music like pipe bands and local mod groups. This year I supported the Highland dancing.”

Hoping to raise £36,000

Colin continued: “So far I’ve raised over £30,000 and all being well, this year I expect to hand out another £6,000 bringing the total to £36,000.

“It is interesting to see all the different places I have to post calendars out too.”

He laughed: “Just last week I had a phone call at 3 am from a woman in Tasmania asking about calendars.

“Obviously not 3 am where she was so that was funny even if it did wake me up in the middle of the night.

Tobermory in the early morning as taken by the Mull and Iona binman.
Tobermory in the early morning as taken by the Mull and Iona binman.

“It is a lot of hard work and very time-consuming but it makes it all worthwhile when I get to hand over cash to these local causes.”

The Binman’s View of Mull and Iona calendars can still be purchased, more details on Colin’s Facebook page. 

A lighthouse from the rounds of Mull and Iona binman Colin Morrision.
A lighthouse from the rounds of Mull and Iona binman
The Criagnure to Oban ferry.
The Criagnure to Oban ferry from the shore.
Tobermory in the snow.
Tobermory with a sprinkling of snow.

