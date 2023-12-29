Derek Adams urges Ross County players to ‘prove worth’ at Lawrence Shankland-inspired Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams urges Ross County players to ‘prove worth’ at Lawrence Shankland-inspired Hearts

The Dingwall side visit Tynecastle on Saturday.

Paul Chalk
Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland.
Hearts star Lawrence Shankland will be a big threat for Ross County to deal with this weekend in Edinburgh. Image: SNS

Derek Adams is urging Ross County to rise to the challenge of facing a Hearts side brimming with confidence – and a razor-sharp Lawrence Shankland.

The Staggies were forced to turn back on the flooded and snowbound A9 on Wednesday as their Premiership match at Rangers was postponed. 

Hearts’ derby with Hibs went ahead at Easter Road and red-hot striker Shankland brushed off an early penalty miss to smash home a spectacular late winner to keep the Jambos third. 

Shankland, a real contender for the Scotland squad competing in the Euro finals in Germany next summer, is now on 17 goals this term and is heavily linked with a move to title challengers and Viaplay Cup winners Rangers.

On September 30, when Malky Mackay was still in charge at County, they shut out ex-Aberdeen man Shankland, but Alan Forrest’s goal secured a 1-0 win for the visitors to Dingwall.

Ross County manager Derek Adams,
Ross County manager Derek Adams, Image: SNS Group

Hearts ‘chopped and changed’ v Hibs

Saturday’s trip to Tynecastle for 10th-placed County will be their first game since their stoppage-time 1-0 defeat to Dundee on December 16 – which sparked Adams’ fury about poor standards within the Scottish game five matches into his return from League Two Morecambe.

While wary of Shankland, manager Adams was quick to point out he is not Hearts’ only weapon.

He said: “It was a fabulous performance from Hearts, getting the win in a derby game thanks to a fabulous goal from Lawrence Shankland.

“They’ve got a lot of players to choose from in their squad – you saw that the other night when they chopped and changed their squad around, changed systems and personnel.

“It was a really good performance from them.”

Adams: County must be brave at ‘intimidating’ Tynecastle

Adams is urging his men to impose their own game on Hearts, despite what can be a tricky, testing, venue.

He said: “To go to Tynecastle, we always know that it’s an extremely tight venue.

“It’s a narrow pitch, but not only that, the stadium that comes inwards makes it intimidating for other teams.

“We have to have players that can get on the ball and pass it to take the pressure off us, get up the pitch and create chances – as we would have had to do against Rangers.”

County aim to ‘prove their worth’

And Adams says his players cannot wait to go out to perform at one of Scottish football’s best stadia.

He added: “We’ve got players that want to play on the big stage.

“Going to Tynecastle, Easter Road, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen – these are the venues those players want to perform in.

“They will have the opportunity to do that on Saturday, and it’s a venue that can be really good for the players in our squad.

“Going to a team that are third in the table and coming off an Edinburgh derby win, they will be jubilant – we understand that.

“But we have players who have to prove their worth as well. We’ve got players in the team that are more than capable of producing some magic on the day.

“We’ve got players in the team who can create openings and they will have to take them. We’ll have to be very good defensively as well.”

County travel to the capital without the services of injured trio, defenders Will Nightingale, Dylan Smith and midfielder Ross Callachan.

The Dingwall’s team’s final league fixture before the winter break sees them host Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

