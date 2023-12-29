Pensioner killed following Christmas Day crash on Shetland

An 84-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day in Shetland.

The incident happened at around 4pm on December 25 on the A971 between Bixter and Tresta on the mainland of Shetland.

The crash involved a grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene and the driver of the Golf, an 84-year-old man, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Police have now confirmed the man has since died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sharan, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road while an investigation into what happened took place.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1498 of Monday, December 25.