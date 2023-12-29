Pensioner killed following Christmas Day crash on Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pensioner killed following Christmas Day crash on Shetland

The crash occurred on the mainland and involved two vehicles.

By Ross Hempseed
An 84-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Day in Shetland.

The incident happened at around 4pm on December 25 on the A971 between Bixter and Tresta on the mainland of Shetland.

The crash involved a grey Volkswagen Golf and a blue Volkswagen Sharan.

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene and the driver of the Golf, an 84-year-old man, was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Police have now confirmed the man has since died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sharan, a 39-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road while an investigation into what happened took place.

Sergeant Ally Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1498 of Monday, December 25.

