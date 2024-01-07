Dream job advertised at ancient Isle of Mull castle with Hollywood appeal

If getting back to work in 2024 has been a bit of a chore and you are looking for a brand new challenge, then this opportunity might be for you.

The chieftain of the Clan MacLean and owner of Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull is looking for two people to live in at the ancient monument.

Current managers Alison and Ray Canham, who have been running Duart Castle for the last five years, are “leaving for family reasons” in the spring of 2024.

The chieftain is now on the search for another two people to take on the job.

In a post online Alison said: “We are recruiting for a couple who would be interested in being a part of the long history of Duart and enjoy working in a busy visitor attraction.

“They would be responsible for the running of the castle, which may include the tearoom and the shop, all of which are successful businesses in their own right.

“Candidates with a catering, retail, hospitality or housekeeping background would be considered.

“Experience in a customer-facing environment would be an advantage but the right ‘can do’ attitude is just as important.”

The castle is located on the northeast corner of the Isle of Mull, overlooking the Sound of Mull with views north towards Ben Nevis and the Glencoe mountains.

It is around two miles from the castle to the road end – where there is a public service bus – to the Oban to Craignure ferry, some three-and-a-half miles away.

Outlining the history of the castle, Alison continued: “The castle was built in the 13th century, destroyed in the 1750s before being restored in 1912, and is the home of the present Chief of the Clan, Sir Lachlan Maclean.

“The castle has been open to the public for many years and is graded by VisitScotland as a four-star visitor attraction due to our outstanding customer service. Our visitors are very important to us.”

Candidates are expected to work full-time between April and October, and fewer hours over the winter months.

In return, candidates will be provided with a “centrally-heated” two-bedroom house and a “competitive” salary.

Candidates are invited to email the clan chief Lachlan Maclean at office@duartcastle.com or by post to Duart Castle, Lochdon, Isle of Mull, PA64 6AP

The closing date is January 12, 2024.

Hollywood fame for Duart Castle

The castle has featured in at least three blockbuster movies.

In the 1999 film Entrapment starring Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Both actors stayed on the island during filming.