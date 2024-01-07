Dream job advertised at ancient Isle of Mull castle with Hollywood appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Dream job advertised at ancient Isle of Mull castle with Hollywood appeal

Duart Castle, which featured in the 1999 blockbuster film Entrapment, has advertised for two people to live in and run the famous building.

By Louise Glen
Duart Castle
Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull is looking for two people to run the castle. Image: Shutterstock.

If getting back to work in 2024 has been a bit of a chore and you are looking for a brand new challenge, then this opportunity might be for you.

The chieftain of the Clan MacLean and owner of Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull is looking for two people to live in at the ancient monument.

Current managers Alison and Ray Canham, who have been running Duart Castle for the last five years, are “leaving for family reasons” in the spring of 2024.

The chieftain is now on the search for another two people to take on the job.

In a post online Alison said: “We are recruiting for a couple who would be interested in being a part of the long history of Duart and enjoy working in a busy visitor attraction.

Sir Sea Connery starred in Entrapment - which was filmed at Duart Castle.
Sir Sean Connery starred in Entrapment – which was filmed at Duart Castle. Image: Shutterstock.

“They would be responsible for the running of the castle, which may include the tearoom and the shop, all of which are successful businesses in their own right.

“Candidates with a catering, retail, hospitality or housekeeping background would be considered.

“Experience in a customer-facing environment would be an advantage but the right ‘can do’ attitude is just as important.”

The castle is located on the northeast corner of the Isle of Mull, overlooking the Sound of Mull with views north towards Ben Nevis and the Glencoe mountains.

It is around two miles from the castle to the road end – where there is a public service bus – to the Oban to Craignure ferry, some three-and-a-half miles away.

Outlining the history of the castle, Alison continued: “The castle was built in the 13th century, destroyed in the 1750s before being restored in 1912, and is the home of the present Chief of the Clan, Sir Lachlan Maclean.

The Clan MacLean Gathering on the Isle of Mull.
The Clan MacLean Gathering on the Isle of Mull in 2013. Image: Supplied.

“The castle has been open to the public for many years and is graded by VisitScotland as a four-star visitor attraction due to our outstanding customer service. Our visitors are very important to us.”

Candidates are expected to work full-time between April and October, and fewer hours over the winter months.

In return, candidates will be provided with a “centrally-heated” two-bedroom house and a “competitive” salary.

Candidates are invited to email the clan chief Lachlan Maclean at office@duartcastle.com or by post to Duart Castle, Lochdon, Isle of Mull, PA64 6AP

The closing date is January 12, 2024.

Hollywood fame for Duart Castle

The castle has featured in at least three blockbuster movies.

  • In the 1999 film Entrapment starring Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Both actors stayed on the island during filming.

  • The castle was also a location for drama When Eight Bells Toll in 1971 starring Anthony Hopkins. Mr Hopkins was a familiar sight on the island during filming.
  • Film-lovers’ favourite I Know Where I’m Going by director Michael Powell in 1945. The film was shot mainly on location in London with exact replicas of the castle built in the studio.

