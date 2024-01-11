Back-to-back monthly awards for Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Back-to-back monthly awards for Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell

Red-hot 20-goal Cove attacker makes it successive League One awards after being named player of the month for December

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named League One player of the month for the second successive month.

The Cove attacker, who won the monthly accolade in November, scored in all four of his side’s matches in December and also netted his second hat-trick of the campaign against Annan Athletic as well as notching a double against Edinburgh City.

Burrell was thrilled to collect the award and was quick to acknowledge his team-mate’s contribution.

He said: “I was so pleased to get the November award, having scored the first hat-trick of my career, and my aim was to keep the standards up, the consistency, and to keep scoring.

“As a striker you live off your confidence.

“It’s been getting higher and higher, and that’s allowed me to do more in games, scoring and helping with assists, and doing more for the side.

“My team-mates have been brilliant. I love playing with them week in, week out, and they have been great creating the opportunities for me.

“I need to thank them. They’ve all played a big part in me getting these awards.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley is delighted to see Burrell continue his fine form with another significant contribution in December.

Hartley has urged the attacker to maintain his strike rate for the rest of the campaign.

The Cove manager said: “Rumarn has been excellent.

“He continued his form from November into December, and to have got 20 goals at this stage of the season is an amazing achievement.

“The other boys have played their part, they’ve definitely helped him, and I hope he kicks on and keeps the run going in the coming months.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers suffer 4-0 defeat at League One leaders Falkirk
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley targets scalp of unbeaten Falkirk
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley frustrated after Cove Rangers squander two-goal lead against Kelty Hearts
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers hoping to extend Michael Doyle's stay at Balmoral Stadium
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Rio Davidson-Phipps
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
'It was bloody cold!' - Aussie keeper Nick Suman happy spot-kick save helped Cove…
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley keen to see players keep sharing the goal burden
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell is the League One player of the month for December. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers thank Inverurie Locos chairman for 'brilliant gesture'
Cove Rangers' Mouhamed Niang and Rumarn Burrell celebrate Burrell's second goal against Edinburgh City. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley hopes they can hold on to in-form striker Rumarn…
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Injury blow for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus

Conversation