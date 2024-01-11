Back-to-back monthly awards for Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell

Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell has been named League One player of the month for the second successive month.

The Cove attacker, who won the monthly accolade in November, scored in all four of his side’s matches in December and also netted his second hat-trick of the campaign against Annan Athletic as well as notching a double against Edinburgh City.

Burrell was thrilled to collect the award and was quick to acknowledge his team-mate’s contribution.

He said: “I was so pleased to get the November award, having scored the first hat-trick of my career, and my aim was to keep the standards up, the consistency, and to keep scoring.

“As a striker you live off your confidence.

“It’s been getting higher and higher, and that’s allowed me to do more in games, scoring and helping with assists, and doing more for the side.

“My team-mates have been brilliant. I love playing with them week in, week out, and they have been great creating the opportunities for me.

“I need to thank them. They’ve all played a big part in me getting these awards.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley is delighted to see Burrell continue his fine form with another significant contribution in December.

Hartley has urged the attacker to maintain his strike rate for the rest of the campaign.

The Cove manager said: “Rumarn has been excellent.

“He continued his form from November into December, and to have got 20 goals at this stage of the season is an amazing achievement.

“The other boys have played their part, they’ve definitely helped him, and I hope he kicks on and keeps the run going in the coming months.”