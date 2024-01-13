A96 near Elgin closed due to road traffic incident

A busy road near Elgin is closed due to a road traffic incident.

The A96 near Elgin is closed in both directions at the moment, following an RTC.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route and allow more time for their journey.

The incident took place at around 7pm and online reports suggest that emergency services are currently in attendance.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured at this time.

The fire service said they were not called out to the scene. Police have been asked for comment.

More as we get it.