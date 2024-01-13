A96 near Elgin closed due to road traffic incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A96 near Elgin closed due to road traffic incident

The road is currently closed in both directions.

By Shanay Taylor
Breaking news image.
A96 closed in both directions.

A busy road near Elgin is closed due to a road traffic incident.

The A96 near Elgin is closed in both directions at the moment, following an RTC.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route and allow more time for their journey.

The incident took place at around 7pm and online reports suggest that emergency services are currently in attendance.

The road is closed in both directions. Image: Traffic Scotland.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured at this time.

The fire service said they were not called out to the scene. Police have been asked for comment.

More as we get it.

Peterhead’s Clerkhill Inn to close next weekend

More from Highlands & Islands

Russell Duncan won £100,000
'This is a life changer': Man from Beauly wins £100,000
A96 closed in both directions.
Team Harris Tweed: The new generation of weavers helping to future-proof an island industry
Roman Titov and Daniel Johnson, co-owner of Johnson and Loftus Boatbuilders,
Russian man missing after his yacht sank off Lochinver coast was pleaded with to…
A96 closed in both directions.
Married man jailed for raping teenager near popular Oban music venue
A96 closed in both directions.
Man who brought nearly £200,000 worth of drugs to Inverness behind bars
Snow is forecast for Aberdeen, Moray, highlands and Argyll.
Snow warning for Aberdeen, Inverness and Highlands as temperatures set to plunge to -3C
A96 closed in both directions.
Two Highland councillors face standards watchdog hearings after complaints about conduct
Roman Titov.
Man missing from sunken Lochinver yacht revealed to be Russian sailor
The Beach Cafe in Dunbeg is near Dunstaffnage Castle.
Future of 'ridiculously cheap' Argyll café uncertain due to rising costs and recruitment struggles
The Cairnbann Hotel on the banks of the Crinan Canal.
Stunning 11-bedroom West Coast hotel frequented by Princess Anne and the Clintons hits the…