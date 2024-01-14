Brian Irvine: Time for Aberdeen to lay ghosts of Darvel to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Brian Irvine: Time for Aberdeen to lay ghosts of Darvel to rest

Former Don backing Aberdeen on their return to Scottish Cup duty at Clyde this week.

By Paul Third
Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scottish Cup hero Brian Irvine has backed Aberdeen to avoid a repeat of their shock exit last season as they embark on their road to Hampden on Friday.

The Dons return to Scottish Cup for the first time since their 1-0 loss at Darvel a year ago when they travel to New Douglas Park on Friday to face Clyde.

The West of Scotland side delivered the biggest shock in the history of the competition when they beat Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen in the fourth round in 2023.

The loss marked the beginning of the end of Goodwin’s tenure at Pittodrie but Irvine expects Barry Robson’s Dons to have no shortage of motivation against Ian McCall’s Bully Wee, who prop up League Two.

He said: “Aberdeen have already bounced back from Darvel by using the motivation of what happened to reach the League Cup final.

“As a player you use whatever you can to give you something extra and I’m sure the cup exit last season will be on the minds of those who were involved.

“Darvel is being brought up now as it’s Scottish Cup time again but I’m sure the Aberdeen players will be motivated for this.”

Bully Wee a different test from previous shocks

Brian Irvine in action for Aberdeen in 1995. Image: SNS

Irvine, who scored the winning penalty when the Dons last won the cup in 1990, has also experienced the lows having been part of the Aberdeen team which was beaten 2-0 by Stenhousemuir in 1995.

But he believes Friday’s televised tie differs from the previous games which have ended in shock defeats for Aberdeen.

He said: “It’s not a situation like facing Darvel or Stenhousemuir where both were going well in their respective leagues.

“They are playing a Clyde team which is not playing well. They are struggling in their league which I think will be a factor.

“A lower league side which is playing well is a dangerous opponent but Aberdeen should be looking at this game as a good chance to get to the next round if they perform as they can.”

Irvine hopes Dons can end 34-year wait for Scottish Cup glory

Irvine’s dramatic winner in the penalty shootout in 1990 remains the last time Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup final and the Dons have reached three finals since their last final win, losing all three to Rangers (1993 and 2000) and Celtic in 2017.

The former Don knows how hard it is to win silverware today given the financial muscle of Glasgow’s big two but remains surprised so long has passed.

He said: “It’s amazing to think it has been 34 years since Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup.

“It would have been unthinkable if you had suggested that back in 1990 given the three-in-a-row of Scottish Cup wins in the 1980s under Sir Alex Ferguson and then our win under Alex Smith and Jocky Scott.

“It was a golden era for the club.

“They’ve come close in the finals against Celtic and Rangers.

“The 2000 final where Jim Leighton suffered that serious facial injury in the opening minutes and had to go off is a freak one as there was no replacement for him and the game was effectively a non-contest.

“Unless you are Celtic or Rangers you don’t have that expectancy of winning the cup every year.

“Every club has a chance and hopes to do it but the big two from Glasgow are strong favourites every year.

“You have to make the most of your opportunities when they come and Aberdeen have been runners-up a few times.”

