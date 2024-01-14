Brian Irvine: Time for Aberdeen to lay ghosts of Darvel to rest

Scottish Cup hero Brian Irvine has backed Aberdeen to avoid a repeat of their shock exit last season as they embark on their road to Hampden on Friday.

The Dons return to Scottish Cup for the first time since their 1-0 loss at Darvel a year ago when they travel to New Douglas Park on Friday to face Clyde.

The West of Scotland side delivered the biggest shock in the history of the competition when they beat Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen in the fourth round in 2023.

The loss marked the beginning of the end of Goodwin’s tenure at Pittodrie but Irvine expects Barry Robson’s Dons to have no shortage of motivation against Ian McCall’s Bully Wee, who prop up League Two.

He said: “Aberdeen have already bounced back from Darvel by using the motivation of what happened to reach the League Cup final.

“As a player you use whatever you can to give you something extra and I’m sure the cup exit last season will be on the minds of those who were involved.

“Darvel is being brought up now as it’s Scottish Cup time again but I’m sure the Aberdeen players will be motivated for this.”

Bully Wee a different test from previous shocks

Irvine, who scored the winning penalty when the Dons last won the cup in 1990, has also experienced the lows having been part of the Aberdeen team which was beaten 2-0 by Stenhousemuir in 1995.

But he believes Friday’s televised tie differs from the previous games which have ended in shock defeats for Aberdeen.

He said: “It’s not a situation like facing Darvel or Stenhousemuir where both were going well in their respective leagues.

“They are playing a Clyde team which is not playing well. They are struggling in their league which I think will be a factor.

“A lower league side which is playing well is a dangerous opponent but Aberdeen should be looking at this game as a good chance to get to the next round if they perform as they can.”

Irvine hopes Dons can end 34-year wait for Scottish Cup glory

Irvine’s dramatic winner in the penalty shootout in 1990 remains the last time Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup final and the Dons have reached three finals since their last final win, losing all three to Rangers (1993 and 2000) and Celtic in 2017.

The former Don knows how hard it is to win silverware today given the financial muscle of Glasgow’s big two but remains surprised so long has passed.

He said: “It’s amazing to think it has been 34 years since Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup.

“It would have been unthinkable if you had suggested that back in 1990 given the three-in-a-row of Scottish Cup wins in the 1980s under Sir Alex Ferguson and then our win under Alex Smith and Jocky Scott.

“It was a golden era for the club.

“They’ve come close in the finals against Celtic and Rangers.

“The 2000 final where Jim Leighton suffered that serious facial injury in the opening minutes and had to go off is a freak one as there was no replacement for him and the game was effectively a non-contest.

“Unless you are Celtic or Rangers you don’t have that expectancy of winning the cup every year.

“Every club has a chance and hopes to do it but the big two from Glasgow are strong favourites every year.

“You have to make the most of your opportunities when they come and Aberdeen have been runners-up a few times.”