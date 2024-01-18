Several vehicles stranded on A9 as section closed due to ‘treacherous’ snow

A number of vehicles have become stuck in the “treacherous” snow on a section of the A9 in the Highlands.

The road has been closed in both directions between Helmsdale and Berridale due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

An amber weather warning for frequent heavy snow showers has been in place across much of the Highlands since yesterday afternoon.

The Highland Council has advised motorists to avoid the road if they can due to the “treacherous” conditions.

A number of roads have been closed after becoming impassable due to snowdrifts.

A post shared by the police states: “The A9 between Helmsdale and Dunbeath is currently closed due to impassable conditions, and we have resources on the A9 in the area of Berriedale where there are multiple stranded motorists.

“Bear Scotland are aware and are making efforts to try and clear the road, however, in the meantime, for those who remain stranded, we advise that you stay in your vehicles and keep yourself safe and warm until such time as the road conditions are improved.”

Cars stuck in snow on A9

The continuous snowfall in the Helmsdale area has led to “several vehicles” becoming stuck.

Those stranded have been advised to stay in their vehicles until conditions improve.

Last month, traffic was brought to a standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards caused by Storm Gerrit.

Drivers and passengers were forced to camp out in their vehicles for more than 10 hours.

It was declared a “major incident” by police at the time.

Gritters and tractors have been dispatched to the area to deal with the conditions.

It is understood the A9 was already closed between Berriedale and Newport as a result of the heavy snow.