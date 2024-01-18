Several vehicles stranded on A9 as section closed due to ‘treacherous’ snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several vehicles stranded on A9 as section closed due to ‘treacherous’ snow

Part of the road has been shut due to 'impassable' conditions as heavy snow continues to fall across the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Queue of traffic on A9
The A9 has been closed near Helmsdale due to stuck traffic. Pictured is a queue of motorists in the area during snowy weather last month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson. 27/12/23.

A number of vehicles have become stuck in the “treacherous” snow on a section of the A9 in the Highlands.

The road has been closed in both directions between Helmsdale and Berridale due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

An amber weather warning for frequent heavy snow showers has been in place across much of the Highlands since yesterday afternoon.

The Highland Council has advised motorists to avoid the road if they can due to the “treacherous” conditions.

A tractor out clearing a section of the A9 north of Helmsdale. Image: Traffic Scotland.

A number of roads have been closed after becoming impassable due to snowdrifts.

A post shared by the police states: “The A9 between Helmsdale and Dunbeath is currently closed due to impassable conditions, and we have resources on the A9 in the area of Berriedale where there are multiple stranded motorists.

“Bear Scotland are aware and are making efforts to try and clear the road, however, in the meantime, for those who remain stranded, we advise that you stay in your vehicles and keep yourself safe and warm until such time as the road conditions are improved.”

Cars stuck in snow on A9

The continuous snowfall in the Helmsdale area has led to “several vehicles” becoming stuck.

Those stranded have been advised to stay in their vehicles until conditions improve.

Last month, traffic was brought to a standstill on the A9 due to snow blizzards caused by Storm Gerrit.

People pushing a car in the middle of the storm on the A9 near Dalwinnie
People pushing a car in the middle of the storm on the A9 near Dalwinnie last month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Drivers and passengers were forced to camp out in their vehicles for more than 10 hours.

It was declared a “major incident” by police at the time.

Gritters and tractors have been dispatched to the area to deal with the conditions.

It is understood the A9 was already closed between Berriedale and Newport as a result of the heavy snow.

