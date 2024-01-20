A9 southbound closed following three-vehicle crash south of Dalwhinnie

The A9 Perth to Inverness road is partially closed following a three-vehicle crash south of Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway close to Drumochter Pass shortly after 8am this morning.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Motorists have been subject to delays as officers closed the A9 trunk road to all southbound traffic.

Meanwhile, the northbound lane has remained open.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday, January 20, police were called to the A9 near Dalwhinnie, following a report of a three-vehicle crash. Recovery has been arranged.”

It is understood no-one has been seriously injured following the crash.