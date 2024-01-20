A9 southbound closed following three-vehicle crash south of Dalwhinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 southbound closed following three-vehicle crash south of Dalwhinnie

Police have closed the A9 southbound as they deal with the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
A9 carriageway near Drumochter
The A9 is closed southbound following a crash near Drumochter Pass. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The A9 Perth to Inverness road is partially closed following a three-vehicle crash south of Dalwhinnie.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway close to Drumochter Pass shortly after 8am this morning.

Police and paramedics were tasked to the scene following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Motorists have been subject to delays as officers closed the A9 trunk road to all southbound traffic.

Meanwhile, the northbound lane has remained open.

In a statement, a police spokesman said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday, January 20, police were called to the A9 near Dalwhinnie, following a report of a three-vehicle crash. Recovery has been arranged.”

It is understood no-one has been seriously injured following the crash.

More from Highlands & Islands

Simon Fraser's expertise proved invaluable to many communities
Island land reform hero to be remembered in Edinburgh lecture in his name
Disgruntled patients can often seek compensation. Image: DC Thomson
NHS Highland £13.5m legal bill among highest in Scotland
Orkney farmer helps carer get to client during snow.
Heroic Orkney farmer helps carer get to elderly patient during heavy snow
Navidale House Hotel in Helmsdale in the snow next to an image of owner Darren Minton helping to close the snow gates.
Helmsdale hotel owner brings stranded A9 motorists in from the cold
Tommy the cat sitting on a worktop
The Adventures of Tommy: Meet Lerwick's famous fundraising cat
Rain and wind warning
Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph…
New ferries are needed to replace ageing vessels like the Maid of Glencoul, normally the bsack up on the Corran Fery crossing. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The real ferry crisis: The north's creaking council-run ferry fleet could cost £1.2 BILLION…
Snow being cleared from A838
Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in The P&J Run Fest while raising funds for five local causes.
How runners can raise funds for 5 charities by taking part in P&J Run…
Snow made roads across Orkney impassable for many smaller vehicles. Image: Douglas Paterson.
'The most snow we've had in years': Orkney recovers from amber weather warning