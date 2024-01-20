Search continues for missing Cambridgeshire walker Harvey Christian, last seen near Ben Nevis 12 months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search continues for missing Cambridgeshire walker Harvey Christian, last seen near Ben Nevis 12 months ago

Police have renewed their appeal for information almost one year on from when Harvey Christian was last seen.

By Michelle Henderson
Harvey Christan next to an image of a helicopter searching the face of Ben Nevis.
Harvey Christian is believed to have left Glen Nevis Visitor Centre on the morning of January 27 last year. Image: Police Scotland/ Lochaber MRT.

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information as the search for a missing Ben Nevis climber continues.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, travelled north to Fort William almost one year ago with one goal in mind – to climb Britain’s highest mountain.

The 42-year-old is believed to have left Glen Nevis Visitor Centre at around 10.30am on Friday, January 27.

Two days later, concerned relatives reported him missing after failing to return home.

Police later found his black Vauxhall Crossland X parked in a lay-by in Glen Nevis as they worked to trace his whereabouts.

Police urge mountaineers to keep a lookout one year on

Almost one year on from his disappearance, police are appealing for new information to help bring closure to his friends and family.

In a statement, Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends.

Coastguard helicopter searches Ben Nevis.
Rescue teams have searched Ben Nevis and the surrounding area for the 42-year-old but have so far found no leads. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre, and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”

Search teams took to the air

Extensive searches were carried out in the surrounding area including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.

However, they have so far provided no leads.

Mountaineers are being asked to keep a lookout for the 42-year-old as search efforts continue in the Lochaber area.

Mr Christian is described as 6ft 2in, of heavy build and with fair hair.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday, January 28, 2023.

