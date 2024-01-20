Search continues for missing Cambridgeshire walker Harvey Christian, last seen near Ben Nevis 12 months ago

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information as the search for a missing Ben Nevis climber continues.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, travelled north to Fort William almost one year ago with one goal in mind – to climb Britain’s highest mountain.

The 42-year-old is believed to have left Glen Nevis Visitor Centre at around 10.30am on Friday, January 27.

Two days later, concerned relatives reported him missing after failing to return home.

Police later found his black Vauxhall Crossland X parked in a lay-by in Glen Nevis as they worked to trace his whereabouts.

Police urge mountaineers to keep a lookout one year on

Almost one year on from his disappearance, police are appealing for new information to help bring closure to his friends and family.

In a statement, Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Despite extensive searches being carried out, Harvey has now been missing for a year and it remains vital that we find him and provide much needed answers for his family and friends.

“His most likely route to Ben Nevis would have been from the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre, and I would continue to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Harvey out walking around this time last year to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone out walking or climbing in the area who may have noticed something that could suggest Harvey has been there, to please pass this information to police.”

Search teams took to the air

Extensive searches were carried out in the surrounding area including on Ben Nevis, involving Lochaber Mountain Rescue, Police Scotland Mountain Rescue, police dogs, and the Coastguard helicopter.

However, they have so far provided no leads.

Mountaineers are being asked to keep a lookout for the 42-year-old as search efforts continue in the Lochaber area.

Mr Christian is described as 6ft 2in, of heavy build and with fair hair.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but it would most likely have been waterproofs and walking boots.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3318 of Saturday, January 28, 2023.