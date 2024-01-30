Aberdeen will name nothing after Queen Elizabeth II… for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen will name nothing after Queen Elizabeth II… for now

Aberdeen City Council has chosen not to name any of its big projects after Queen Elizabeth II - but has left the door open to a tribute in the future.

By Alastair Gossip
Queen Elizabeth II opened the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen in 1990. Image: DC Thomson
Queen Elizabeth II opened the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen in 1990. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen will not name any new-build projects after Queen Elizabeth II – at least, not yet.

City chiefs had suggested five options to be named in tribute to the late monarch, who ruled for 70 years.

She died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in September 2022.

Her Aberdeenshire holiday residence was a base for so many royal visits in the north-east during her reign.

What might Aberdeen have named after Queen Elizabeth II?

And, after previously resisting calls to rename the revamped Union Terrace Gardens after Queen Elizabeth II, councillors were once again faced with a choice on how best to remember her.

Officials brought forward five projects, all aimed at the city’s youth, that might have fit the bill.

Councillors were presented with the replacement Hazlehead Academy, the new £1m playpark at Hazlehead Park, the Aberdeen beach urban park or new primaries in Tillydrone and Newhills.

The city finance committee also could have chosen any of the other capital projects on the city’s books.

Nothing ‘suitable’ for Queen tribute

But in the end, they chose not to name anything after Queen Elizabeth II at this time.

The finance committee unanimously agreed there were “no suitable projects” on the council books.

Queen Elizabeth II waves to pupils from Abbotswell School during a visit to Sue Ryder in Kincorth, Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Queen Elizabeth II waves to pupils from Abbotswell School during a visit to Sue Ryder in Kincorth, Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

They agreed to keep the naming of future projects under review.

Aberdeen City Council’s projects will be looked at on a yearly basis to see if any are worthy of being named after Queen Elizabeth II.

 

Were councillors right to wait for a project befitting a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II?

Let us know in the comments below.

Councillors also agreed the public should be consulted on any option for a possible tribute, before a final decision is made.

It comes amid bubbling anger in Tillydrone.

Parents of Riverbank School pupils were unaware of the possible renaming before reading the news in The P&J and Evening Express.

A Press and Journal survey found 41% of our readers polled were against naming a big-money Aberdeen project after Queen Elizabeth II.

Another 29% were for remembering the Queen at the planned urban park at Aberdeen beach.

You can watch the discussion, minus the prolonged negotiations, here.

King Charles allowed to buy rusty old gates from Union Terrace Gardens

The future of Aberdeen

