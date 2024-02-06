Snow for Shetland as Met Office warns of potential delays to air travel

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Shetland by the Met Office.

The national weather forecaster said there could be possible delays or cancellations to air travel.

The warning is in place until 3pm today.

In a statement, a Met Office spokesperson said to expect frequent snow showers and longer spells of snow.

They said: “Some roads likely to be affected with longer journey times by road and bus services.”

A yellow warning for ice remains in place for the north of Scotland with parts of the Western Isles, Caithness and Sutherland, and Orkney impacted.

Roads in the Highlands remain closed

The A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road remains closed as a clear-up operation on debris continues.

A signed diversion route is in place for motorists, from an area north of Drumnadrochit at Balchraggan.

Diversion details from BEAR Scotland as follows:

Northbound: Turn right onto A86, continue on the A86 to Kingussie, turn right onto the junction for the on-slip onto the A9, turn left onto A9 and travel northbound to Inverness. Continue on the A9 to Longman roundabout (Inverness), turn left onto A82. Continue through Inverness and travel to Invergarry. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance – 154 miles

Southbound: Continue northbound on the A82 to Inverness, follow the A82 to Longman roundabout. Turn right onto the A9 and travel southbound to Kingussie. Turn left onto the off slip into Kingussie. Turn right onto the A86 and travel westbound into Kingussie and continue on the A86 to Spean Bridge. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance – 154 miles.

The road is also impacted between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston at Achnahannet.

Due to high winds, drivers using the Kessock Bridge and Dornoch Bridge on the A9 are being asked to use caution.

The A862 Inverness to Beauly road near Achnagairn is partially blocked due to a landslide.

Road users are asked to drive with caution on the route both ways from Brockies Corner to Achnagairn Bridge.

Highland Council said the following roads have re-opened following yesterday’s flooding.

A884 Carnock to Lochaline Road

C1156 Torlundy to Camisky Road

U1072 Lenachan Road

Diriebught Road

But the following roads remain closed:

Balloan Road, Inverness

B852 Dores to Foyers

B9006 Sunnyside to Croy

B8006 The Caol floodgates are still closed until the warning is lifted

Police Scotland issued a warning that the River Lochy had broken its banks.

A spokesperson said: “We ask that the public avoid travelling or venturing near waterways as the River Lochy has burst its banks

“The river’s water level has risen significantly and this is set to continue as rain falls this evening into Tuesday morning.

“The area by Black Parks Road, Old Inverlochy Castle and Highland Soap Company are flooded.”

Schools closed in Highlands today

The following schools in the Highlands are closed or opening later today:

Glen Urquhart High School: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary: Closed

Glenurquhart Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Kilchuimen Academy: Partially closed – opening two hours later

Kilchuimen Primary: Partially closed – opening two hours later

Kilchuimen Primary Nursery: Partially closed – opening two hours later

Schools closed in Moray today

Rosehearty School: Closed to everyone