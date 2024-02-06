Snow for Shetland as Met Office warns of potential delays to air travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Snow for Shetland as Met Office warns of potential delays to air travel

The forecaster says snow will fall over parts of the Northern Isles today and has issued a yellow weather warning.

By Louise Glen
A snow warning has been issued for Shetland.
A snow warning has been issued for Shetland. Image: Met Office.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for Shetland by the Met Office.

The national weather forecaster said there could be possible delays or cancellations to air travel.

The warning is in place until 3pm today.

In a statement, a Met Office spokesperson said to expect frequent snow showers and longer spells of snow.

They said: “Some roads likely to be affected with longer journey times by road and bus services.”

A yellow warning for ice remains in place for the north of Scotland with parts of the Western Isles, Caithness and Sutherland, and Orkney impacted.

Roads in the Highlands remain closed

The A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road remains closed as a clear-up operation on debris continues.

Met Office weather warning for ice.
Weather warning for ice. Image: Met Office.

A signed diversion route is in place for motorists, from an area north of Drumnadrochit at Balchraggan.

Diversion details from BEAR Scotland as follows:

Northbound: Turn right onto A86, continue on the A86 to Kingussie, turn right onto the junction for the on-slip onto the A9, turn left onto A9 and travel northbound to Inverness. Continue on the A9 to Longman roundabout (Inverness), turn left onto A82. Continue through Inverness and travel to Invergarry. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance – 154 miles

Southbound: Continue northbound on the A82 to Inverness, follow the A82 to Longman roundabout. Turn right onto the A9 and travel southbound to Kingussie. Turn left onto the off slip into Kingussie. Turn right onto the A86 and travel westbound into Kingussie and continue on the A86 to Spean Bridge. Thereafter follow permanent signing. Distance – 154 miles.

The road is also impacted between Drumnadrochit and Invermoriston at Achnahannet.

Due to high winds, drivers using the Kessock Bridge and Dornoch Bridge on the A9 are being asked to use caution.

The A862 Inverness to Beauly road near Achnagairn is partially blocked due to a landslide.

Road users are asked to drive with caution on the route both ways from Brockies Corner to Achnagairn Bridge.

Highland Council said the following roads have re-opened following yesterday’s flooding.

  • A884 Carnock to Lochaline Road
  • C1156 Torlundy to Camisky Road
  • U1072 Lenachan Road
  • Diriebught Road
  • A884 Carnock to Lochaline Road
  • C1156 Torlundy to Camisky Road
  • U1072 Leanachan Road

But the following roads remain closed:

  • Balloan Road, Inverness
  • B852 Dores to Foyers
  • B9006 Sunnyside to Croy
  • B8006 The Caol floodgates are still closed until the warning is lifted

Police Scotland issued a warning that the River Lochy had broken its banks.

A spokesperson said: “We ask that the public avoid travelling or venturing near waterways as the River Lochy has burst its banks

The Highland Soap Company Visitor Centre in Fort William
The Highland Soap Company Visitor Centre in Fort William. Image: Highland Soap Company.

“The river’s water level has risen significantly and this is set to continue as rain falls this evening into Tuesday morning.

“The area by Black Parks Road, Old Inverlochy Castle and Highland Soap Company are flooded.”

Schools closed in Highlands today

The following schools in the Highlands are closed or opening later today:

Glen Urquhart High School:  Closed

Glenurquhart Primary:  Closed

Glenurquhart Primary Nursery – GM:  Closed

Kilchuimen Academy:  Partially closed – opening two hours later

Kilchuimen Primary:  Partially closed – opening two hours later

Kilchuimen Primary Nursery:  Partially closed – opening two hours later

Schools closed in Moray today

Rosehearty School:  Closed to everyone

 

 

More from Highlands & Islands

"It’s important to make people in the Highlands and Islands aware of counterfeit notes circulating and alert the police to suspicious activity," says Adam Stachura, Age Scotland.
Fears police housing fees could force officers from Highlands and islands communities
Diriebught House surrounded by severe flooding.
Residents battle to save house as burn bursts banks in Inverness flooding chaos
Pictured: Creag Mhor Gardens, the completed new builds in Arisaig by the ACT.
Arisaig 'proudly' welcomes residents to their newly-built homes amid Lochaber housing shortage
An 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital for treatment. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
11-year-old boy flown to hospital after crash on A85 near Tyndrum
Cheques were presented to all the recipients at the gala. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
P&J gala gets Royal seal of approval as thousands raised for local charities
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Sandon Urquhart handed unpaid work for threatening behaviour towards ex Picture shows; Sandon Urquart public fB profile pic / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Dingwall man spared jail after threatening behaviour towards new mum
A CalMac ferry.
Future of CalMac ferry services under spotlight as ‘exhausted’ campaign group disbands in anger
The Highlands and Islands Press Ball & Media Awards was held in Inverness on Friday, February 2. Image: @HIPBMA/X
Win for Press and Journal reporter at Highland media awards
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – stripper's sex attacks and a paedophile teacher
Some of the entertainment on offer at 275 Charity Gala at P&J Live, on February 2. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
All the best pictures from The P&J 275 Charity Gala