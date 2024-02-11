Mountaineers brave blizzard to rescue injured walker in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mountaineers brave blizzard to rescue injured walker in the Cairngorms

The casualty found himself stranded after slipping on ice.

By Michelle Henderson
Mountaineers use only their head torches to navigate througha snow blizzard
Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue team and Kirby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team endured snow blizzards as they carried the injured walker off the hill in a stretcher. Image: Cairngorm MRT.

Mountaineers braved blizzard conditions to rescue an injured walker from the Cairngorms.

The male walker found himself stranded on Friday after slipping on ice, suffering a lower leg injury.

High winds and lying snow drastically reduced visibility, prompting an emergency call-out to local rescue teams.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team sprang into action, trekking into the thick of the snowstorm.

Mountaineers walking through a snow blizzard in the Cairngorms.
Visibility was severely distorted in the Cairngorms on Friday as high winds and drifting snow caused blizzards. Image: Cairngorm MRT.

On the ground, the team were assisted by members of Kirby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team from Cumbria in assessing and treating the casualty.

Mountaineers placed the man on a stretcher before carrying him off the Highland mountain.

Iain Cornfoot, from CMRT, told The BBC the area is now at increased risk of an avalanche, prompting calls for mountaineers to be prepared.

He said: “The conditions were severe, and last night’s weather has increased the risk of avalanches in the region.

“We would strongly advise people to check weather forecasts before heading into the hills, plan accordingly and make sure they are prepared.”

Mountaineers share video footage of extreme conditions in Cairngorms

Cairngorm MRT has given a glimpse into the conditions they endured by sharing a video on their social media feed.

The footage shows teams battling little to no visibility as they trudged through the thick of an intense snowstorm to save the injured walker.

Teams relied solely on their head torches for light as they navigated the difficult terrain.

Cairngorm MRT picking up the injured walker in a stretcher to take him to a nearby vehicle.
The male walker was carried off the mountain n a stretcher following a gruelling rescue mission for volunteer mountaineers. Image: Cairngorm MRT.

In a statement posted alongside the video, they thanked the Cumbria-based team for their assistance.

They wrote: “Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out to a male who had sustained a lower leg injury from a slip on ice.

“Thanks also go to fellow mountain rescue team members Kirby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team for treating the casualty and assisting with the stretcher carry back to the Ski area car park and waiting vehicles.”

