Mountaineers brave blizzard to rescue injured walker in the Cairngorms

Mountaineers braved blizzard conditions to rescue an injured walker from the Cairngorms.

The male walker found himself stranded on Friday after slipping on ice, suffering a lower leg injury.

High winds and lying snow drastically reduced visibility, prompting an emergency call-out to local rescue teams.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team sprang into action, trekking into the thick of the snowstorm.

On the ground, the team were assisted by members of Kirby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team from Cumbria in assessing and treating the casualty.

Mountaineers placed the man on a stretcher before carrying him off the Highland mountain.

Iain Cornfoot, from CMRT, told The BBC the area is now at increased risk of an avalanche, prompting calls for mountaineers to be prepared.

He said: “The conditions were severe, and last night’s weather has increased the risk of avalanches in the region.

“We would strongly advise people to check weather forecasts before heading into the hills, plan accordingly and make sure they are prepared.”

Mountaineers share video footage of extreme conditions in Cairngorms

Cairngorm MRT has given a glimpse into the conditions they endured by sharing a video on their social media feed.

The footage shows teams battling little to no visibility as they trudged through the thick of an intense snowstorm to save the injured walker.

Teams relied solely on their head torches for light as they navigated the difficult terrain.

In a statement posted alongside the video, they thanked the Cumbria-based team for their assistance.

They wrote: “Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out to a male who had sustained a lower leg injury from a slip on ice.

“Thanks also go to fellow mountain rescue team members Kirby Stephen Mountain Rescue Team for treating the casualty and assisting with the stretcher carry back to the Ski area car park and waiting vehicles.”