First acts announced for HebCelt 2024 as weekend tickets go on sale

Del Amitri, Sharon Shannon and Elephant Sessions are among the first acts revealed for next year’s HebCelt festival.

Weekend tickets go on sale tomorrow (fri) for the internationally-renowned event which will be held in Stornoway from July 17-20.

Early bird tickets sold out in a record time of three hours this summer.

What bands are confirmed so far?

Scottish alternative rock band Del Amitri , who formed formed in Glasgow in 1980 and are best known for singles like ‘Nothing Ever Happens’, will take one of the headline slots.

Irish musician Sharon Shannon, and winners of the 2022 MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards album of the year Elephant Sessions will join them in the festival line-up.

Local electro-Celtic band Face The West are set to perform to a home crowd and celebrated indie-soul outfit Brownbear will also take to the HebCelt stage.

Other artists confirmed for next year include Scottish trad group Kinnaris Quintet, Skye electro-trad duo Valtos, Gaelic singer Katie Macfarlane and Glasgow indie-rock duo Low Light Listening Lounge.

Also performing are Canadian traditional fiddle and step dance group The Lumber Jills, Dumfries-based band The Lucky Doves, fusion group Mec Lir, Scottish duo The Laurettes, and Manchester indie-folk group The Deep Blue.

Completing the first wave of acts are Gaelic group Sian and The Willie Campbell Band.

HebCelt artist programmer Michelle Shield said: “We are delighted to reveal the first wave of artists who will be joining us at HebCelt 2024, which the team aims to make our best yet.

“We remain deeply appreciative of the unwavering support we receive from our community and loyal festival goers.

Early tickets ‘flew out the door’

“We were truly overwhelmed with the response to our early bird ticket release earlier this year – they flew out the door.

“If you want to join us next summer, I would recommend snapping up your weekend tickets very soon.”

Tickets will be on sale from 10am Friday 24th November on the festival website

Last year’s event was headlined by Peat and Diesel, The Proclaimers and Skerryvore.

The event has recently picked up a hat-trick of prestigious awards.

It received the Cuach Comunn Leòdhas agus na Hearadh Ghlaschu award from the Glasgow Lewis and Harris Association.

The Outer Hebrides Tourism Association also named HebCelt the best green and sustainable business in Lewis and Harris.

It also won the Outstanding Cultural Event award at the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards.