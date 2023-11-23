First acts announced for HebCelt 2024 as weekend tickets go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

First acts announced for HebCelt 2024 as weekend tickets go on sale

Next year's event will be held in Stornoway from July 17-20.

By John Ross
Del Amitri will headline HebCelt 2024
Del Amitri will headline HebCelt 2024

Del Amitri, Sharon Shannon and Elephant Sessions are among the first acts revealed for next year’s HebCelt festival.

Weekend tickets go on sale tomorrow (fri) for the internationally-renowned event which will be held in Stornoway from July 17-20.

Early bird tickets sold out in a record time of three hours this summer.

What bands are confirmed so far?

Scottish alternative rock band Del Amitri , who formed formed in Glasgow in 1980 and are best known for singles like ‘Nothing Ever Happens’, will take one of the headline slots.

Irish musician Sharon Shannon, and winners of the 2022 MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards album of the year Elephant Sessions will join them in the festival line-up.

Local electro-Celtic band Face The West are set to perform to a home crowd and celebrated indie-soul outfit Brownbear will also take to the HebCelt stage.

Other artists confirmed for next year include Scottish trad group Kinnaris Quintet, Skye electro-trad duo Valtos, Gaelic singer Katie Macfarlane and Glasgow indie-rock duo Low Light Listening Lounge.

HebCelt wil held in Stornoway from July 17-20

Also performing are Canadian traditional fiddle and step dance group The Lumber Jills, Dumfries-based band The Lucky Doves, fusion group Mec Lir, Scottish duo The Laurettes, and Manchester indie-folk group The Deep Blue.

Completing the first wave of acts are Gaelic group Sian and The Willie Campbell Band.

HebCelt artist programmer Michelle Shield said: “We are delighted to reveal the first wave of artists who will be joining us at HebCelt 2024, which the team aims to make our best yet.

“We remain deeply appreciative of the unwavering support we receive from our community and loyal festival goers.

Early tickets ‘flew out the door’

“We were truly overwhelmed with the response to our early bird ticket release earlier this year – they flew out the door.

“If you want to join us next summer, I would recommend snapping up your weekend tickets very soon.”

Tickets will be on sale from 10am Friday 24th November on the festival website

Last year’s event was headlined by Peat and Diesel, The Proclaimers and Skerryvore.

The event has recently picked up a hat-trick of prestigious awards.

The festival attracts music lovers from across the world

It received the Cuach Comunn Leòdhas agus na Hearadh Ghlaschu award from the Glasgow Lewis and Harris Association.

The Outer Hebrides Tourism Association also named HebCelt the best green and sustainable business in Lewis and Harris.

It also won the Outstanding Cultural Event award at the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards.

More from Highlands & Islands

Missing person James Murray.
Police ask for CCTV to help find missing Inverness man
Lee Anderson says asylum seekers should be send to Orkney.
'Thoughtless' Tory MP Lee Anderson blasted for call to send asylum seekers to Orkney…
Thurso Art Gallery. Image: SCA.
Thurso Art Gallery reopens after being saved from closure by community arts group
A view from Milton of Leys overlooking Inverness. Image SandyMcCook/DC Thomson
Go ahead for 400-house development at Milton of Leys
Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt
Highlands gold miner Scotgold inching closer to abyss
Viewforth toilets have been targeted in Fort William.
Fort William toilets closed after being vandalised for SIXTH time this year
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
Superdrug in Oban has been targeted by a gang of women.
Female gang raid Oban Superdrug for make-up two days in a row
Isle of Skye photographer Isabelle Law (left) is on the Portrait of Britain shortlist for capturing an image of her mother Debbie (right) during her fifth round of chemotherapy.
Skye photographer's image of her mother during cancer treatment makes Portrait of Britain shortlist
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 5th January '20 Covid-19 Lockdown begins anew in the Highlands. A much quieter Alness High Street than a normal Tuesday.
Boy, 16, charged with attempting to murder police officer in Alness

Conversation