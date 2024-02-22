EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Highland League forward Scott Davidson on Australia move and chance to play with Leigh Griffiths

Ex-Highland League attacker Scott Davidson is looking forward to forging a strike partnership with Leigh Griffiths after making the move to Australia.

The former Nairn County, Brora Rangers, Rothes, Fort William and Clachnacuddin forward flew out to to Mandurah in Western Australia on Sunday.

Davidson has joined Mandurah City, who play in the West State League Division One – the third tier of Australian football.

The 29-year-old’s new club are managed by ex-Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Raith Rovers striker John Baird, while Griffiths is among his team-mates.

Former Celtic, Dundee, Hibs, Wolves, Falkirk, Livingston and Scotland hitman Griffiths returned to Mandurah in March of 2023, after initially having a spell Down Under in 2022.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Davidson, who is a Celtic fan, said: “Leigh is here, and from speaking to him he seems to be enjoying himself and was keen to extend his stay.

“For me that speaks volumes about the place and the club.

“I introduced myself to the boys at training on Tuesday. After training, on the way home, I was sitting thinking: ‘Is this real?’

“To be up close and personal with these guys is brilliant, and hopefully Leigh and I can have a good partnership.

“John is still playing as well and to learn off these guys is great and I’m excited to see what’s ahead.

“The standard is similar to what I’m used to and I believe there are some more boys to come in, which will push the standard up again.”

Opportunity Davidson couldn’t turn down

Davidson has featured in the Breedon Highland League for the last decade, but his final appearance for Nairn was back in September.

With his game-time limited, when the idea was pitched to Davidson by another familiar Highland League face about making the move to Australia, the opportunity interested him.

Davidson added: “It’s a lovely area and over the last few days I’ve just been getting my bearings, because it’s a bigger place than I’m used to.

“I got a text in October from Liam Baxter, who used to play for Buckie, Forres and Brora, asking if I’d be keen to come out to Australia, because he knew someone that was looking for a striker.

“It went from there and Liam explained it was John Baird.

“It’s something I never thought I’d do, but John gave me time to think about it and I weighed it up.

“Usually I talk myself out of these sort of things, but I didn’t this time, which told me I needed to try it – and here I am.

“I had the opportunity to come to Australia before, but didn’t go because I was used to home comforts.

“If what happened at Nairn hadn’t happened, then I’d probably still be in the Highland League.

“But everything happens for a reason and I’m here now.

“I made some good friends at Nairn, I wish them all the best and I’ll keep in touch with them.”

Mandurah’s league campaign gets under way next month.