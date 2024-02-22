EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Highland League forward Scott Davidson on Australia move and chance to play with Leigh Griffiths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Highland League forward Scott Davidson on Australia move and chance to play with Leigh Griffiths

The former Breedon Highland League striker has signed for Mandurah City in Western Australia.

By Callum Law
Ex-Highland League attacker Scott Davidson is looking forward to forging a strike partnership with Leigh Griffiths after making the move to Australia.

The former Nairn County, Brora Rangers, Rothes, Fort William and Clachnacuddin forward flew out to to Mandurah in Western Australia on Sunday.

Davidson has joined Mandurah City, who play in the West State League Division One – the third tier of Australian football.

The 29-year-old’s new club are managed by ex-Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Raith Rovers striker John Baird, while Griffiths is among his team-mates.

Former Celtic, Dundee, Hibs, Wolves, Falkirk, Livingston and Scotland hitman Griffiths returned to Mandurah in March of 2023, after initially having a spell Down Under in 2022.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Davidson, who is a Celtic fan, said: “Leigh is here, and from speaking to him he seems to be enjoying himself and was keen to extend his stay.

“For me that speaks volumes about the place and the club.

“I introduced myself to the boys at training on Tuesday. After training, on the way home, I was sitting thinking: ‘Is this real?’

“To be up close and personal with these guys is brilliant, and hopefully Leigh and I can have a good partnership.

“John is still playing as well and to learn off these guys is great and I’m excited to see what’s ahead.

“The standard is similar to what I’m used to and I believe there are some more boys to come in, which will push the standard up again.”

Opportunity Davidson couldn’t turn down

Davidson has featured in the Breedon Highland League for the last decade, but his final appearance for Nairn was back in September.

With his game-time limited, when the idea was pitched to Davidson by another familiar Highland League face about making the move to Australia, the opportunity interested him.

Davidson added: “It’s a lovely area and over the last few days I’ve just been getting my bearings, because it’s a bigger place than I’m used to.

“I got a text in October from Liam Baxter, who used to play for Buckie, Forres and Brora, asking if I’d be keen to come out to Australia, because he knew someone that was looking for a striker.

“It went from there and Liam explained it was John Baird.

“It’s something I never thought I’d do, but John gave me time to think about it and I weighed it up.

“Usually I talk myself out of these sort of things, but I didn’t this time, which told me I needed to try it – and here I am.

“I had the opportunity to come to Australia before, but didn’t go because I was used to home comforts.

“If what happened at Nairn hadn’t happened, then I’d probably still be in the Highland League.

“But everything happens for a reason and I’m here now.

“I made some good friends at Nairn, I wish them all the best and I’ll keep in touch with them.”

Mandurah’s league campaign gets under way next month.

Conversation