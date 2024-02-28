Western Isles MSP calls for ‘public hearing’ on company buyout after business owners report delivery costs soaring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles MSP calls for ‘public hearing’ on company buyout after business owners report delivery costs soaring

New owners DFDS say claims prices have doubled are "inaccurate".

By Eve McLachlan
A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
DFDS bought D. R. MacLeod for three million pounds last year.

A row has erupted over delivery costs in the islands, with the local MSP calling for a public hearing.

In May last year, the family-owned haulage company D. R. MacLeod was bought by the international ferry group DFDS.

D. R. MacLeod had provided services to businesses across the Western Isles for decades.

Now, local MSP Alasdair Allan says their acquisition has seen prices skyrocket.

Mr Allan has taken his constituents’ concerns to the Scottish Parliament – but DFDS says the claims are ‘inaccurate’.

Mr Allan said: “A couple of local businesses have come to me to say that the price for getting a pallet of goods delivered has doubled.

He says DFDS “don’t quite have a monopoly”, but the “one other company” is “much smaller”.

“Essentially, many companies have little option but to use them [DFDS].”

‘Fragile’ local businesses

“Everyone knows that the cost of things are going up,” he says. “But no small business can budget for its transport costs being doubled.”

The small businesses, he says, have been left to “face a choice between having to put up their prices […] or trying to absorb huge increases that none of them anticipated”.

“Island communities and small businesses already face extra pressure on costs,” he says, describing the local situation as “fragile”.

Alasdair Allan MSP.

Mr Allan has tabled a question in Scottish Parliament on the matter, and says he would like to see a “public hearing” held.

“It does, to me, raise issues for the [Competition and Markets Authority], as to whether some companies have a large market share in places like the islands, and they’re able to flex their muscles in a way that’s not very healthy.”

“I’m not trying to vilify DFDS,” he says. “I think the businesses who have been in touch are just genuinely mystified as to how the cost of transport and hauling to the islands can double.”

DFDS: Doubling claims ‘inaccurate’

A DFDS spokesperson says the claims of doubled prices are “inaccurate”.

“We acquired the business in May 2023 and committed to making no price increases whilst we analysed the business and assessed opportunities to reduce costs,” they say.

“However, given we are in a period of rising inflation and rising energy prices this has forced us to adjust elements of our pricing structure with effect from February 2024 which we have communicated to our customers.

“At DFDS, we strive to provide our customers with reliable and efficient transport and logistics solutions at fair and transparent prices. If any of our customers have concerns, they are of course more than welcome to contact us.”

Based in Copenhagen, DFDS has been operating since 1866, and offers both freight and passenger ferry services.

They bought D. R. MacLeod for DKK 26 million – about £3 million.

According to their new Interim Report, DFDS expects to see revenue grow by up to 8% this year.

Conversation