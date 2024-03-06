Highland energy boss who stood to become SNP Westminster candidate quits the party and joins Alba

A Highland energy boss who was one of the driving forces behind the Cromarty Firth green freeport bid has quit the SNP and joined Alba.

Steve Chisholm works as the operations and innovations director of the Global Energy Group, one of the biggest employers in the north.

His role involved co-ordinating the many public bodies tasked with developing a business case for the freeport.

Outside of his job, Mr Chisholm has been a life-long supporter of the SNP.

But he said the party’s failure to stand up for the oil and gas industry convinced him to quit.

Mr Chisholm said: “I’m a second generation supporter of the party, it’s something that’s been with me since I was in primary school.

“Because of that, it’s not easy to walk away. But it’s become slightly diluted and it’s not the single purpose voice for independence it was a few years ago.”

Highlands ‘pivotal for achieving net zero targets’

Mr Chisholm has decades of experience in the energy sector.

He recently put himself forward to become the SNP’s candidate for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross at this year’s general election.

The seat is currently held by Lib Dem Jamie Stone.

He was beaten in that contest by Wester Ross’s Lucy Beattie.

Mr Chisholm, who was born in Inverness and brought up in Fort William, wishes his opponent the best. And he isn’t planning to stand for Alba in that seat.

But he said the process opened his eyes that the SNP’s “business as usual” approach is not what the Highlands needs.

Mr Chisholm said: “Our region is pivotal in achieving targets for energy security and net zero.

“Alba is the only party I see standing up for oil and gas industry and its workers.”

Salmon ‘delighted’ to welcome energy boss

There are currently two MPs representing Alba – Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey – and one MSP, Ash Regan.

The party fielded 111 candidates in the 2022 Scottish council elections but none were elected.

Despite the disappointment, Alba leader Alex Salmond vowed to continue. He said he expected it take some time to build up support.

The former first minister said adding Mr Chisholm to the group “underscores the party’s commitment to advocating for the interests of the Highlands”.

Mr Salmond added: “We are delighted to have someone of Steve’s calibre and business experience on board.

“His extensive experience and dedication to the region’s development position him as a valuable asset in shaping the party’s economic policy and industrial strategy.”