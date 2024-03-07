Video: The moment border terrier Ben was reunited with his owner after going missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Video: The moment border terrier Ben was reunited with his owner after going missing

Missing pet expert helps bring pair back together in the Highlands with scent trick.

By Bailey Moreton
Ben the Border Terrier was reunited with his owner after going missing on an evening walk in Dalwhinnie. Image: Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland/Facebook
Ben the Border Terrier was reunited with his owner after going missing on an evening walk in Dalwhinnie. Image: Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland/Facebook

A missing Dalwhinnie dog has been reunited with his owner after getting lost in the Highlands.

In a video posted to Facebook, Ben the border terrier can be seen nervously approaching his owner who was sitting on a quad bike.

After looking for a moment like he was going to run away, Ben eventually worked up the courage to climb aboard and reunite with his owner.

Watch the video here

While it was a joyful scene, a number of people wrote in the video’s comments that the owner should have run up to the dog and hugged him.

But Katie McCandless, founder of Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross Scotland said there’s a good reason the owner waited for Ben to approach him.

She said: “When it’s a missing dog they can get very, very overwhelmed to a degree of going into fight or flight. They may not recognize the owner at first.

“If the owner did the normal thing of calling their name and approaching the dog, that could push the dog away again just out of fright.”

Owner left clothing so missing Dalwhinnie dog could smell his scent

Ben had gotten lost around 5:30pm on Tuesday night during an ordinary evening walk in the Dalwhinnie area with his owner.

While his owner was desperate to find him, Katie McCandless, 37, advised him to leave a piece of clothing with his scent where Ben had gotten lost.

Ben and his owner also frequently rode together on the quad bike, meaning having the quad bike running was a familiar sound to Ben.

She said: “At first Ben looked like he was a bit unsure, he almost went to turn away and run, but the owner did exactly as we would recommend in circumstances like this. He stayed on the quad, left the engine running and let Ben come to him.

“Ben knew the sound of the quad and could pick up the scent of the owner, so Ben obviously had the confidence to come over. He was reunited with his dad who was over the moon.”

Watch the moment of madness as dog lets off fire extinguisher in open pub.

Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction

More from Highlands & Islands

A82 road where David White a lorry driver died on Februaray 20.
Lorry driver who died on A82 'was doing a job he loved in a…
Highland councillor Karl Rosie is the newest member of Alex Salmond's Alba Party. Image: Alba Party
Highland councillor Karl Rosie joins Alba - three weeks after quitting the SNP and…
Clan's Trail feature image.
We had lighthouse sculptures then hares - Clan unveils next chapter in art trail…
Caravans at Golspie park
Caravan owners fear they will be forced out of Golspie holiday park following auction
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Leslie Goodall had a knife and ascapel in Inverness Picture shows; Leslie Goodall Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Locators Picture shows; Wick Sheriff Court. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 22/07/2022
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after sexual assault
Traffic queued due to vehicle fire near Dornoch Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.
A9 reopened following vehicle fire north of Dornoch Bridge
Before the explosion in Aulay's Bar in Oban.
Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher
Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
ooshka Bar has launched a tastings compnay in Oban.
Cheers! Oban trio give up jobs to share the wonders of west coast whisky…

Conversation